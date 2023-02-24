Two weeks through the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball season and only three teams remain unbeaten, as defending A-League champion Florida Keys Electric is off to a 3-0 start, while the teams that played for the B-League title a season ago, Niles Sales and Service and Spottswood and Sterling, both have opened with two wins to being the campaign.
A-LEAGUE
Ramona's Conch Creations 6, Arnold's Towing 2
Battling through to the win for Ramona's Conch Creations was Rhyleigh Harnish as she surrendered two runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out six with Aianna Garcia, closing the door not giving up a run in two innings of work and striking out five for the victory.
Harnish and Garcia both helped themselves at the plate with hits, Garcia's a double, with teammates Dakota Lettie and Aliyah Arencibia also adding singles during a contest Ramona's never trailed.
With hits from Arnold's were a home run by Charlie Bracher, triple by Gensis Rocha Barrios and a pair of singles by Sophia Perez.
Ramona's 5, Howe Orthodontist 4
It was not until the final at-bat for Ramona's did the home team take the lead, but once they did, the Conch Creation squad never relinquished.
Dakota Lettie tripled in a run for Ramona's in the first, but Howe battled back early for a two-run lead in the second, on a single by Katelyn Sambrana and RBI from Anastasha Boose. That lead would hold until the bottom of the fourth when Arianna Garcia singled to left and then came around to steal home, but Howe went back in front in its next at-bat after Boose tripled to lead off things, followed by an RBI single by Eva Norwood.
Ramona's had one more response as Karolina Kukal singled to start the bottom of the fifth, Garionna Lloyd drove in a run with a ground out and Lettie singled to put her team in front for good.
Contributing a hit for the winners was Kai Malagan, while Ryleigh Harnish took the win on the mound, striking out four and allowing a run on two hits and a walk. Garcia tossed two frames, surrendering three unearned runs on a hit and walk, with three strikeouts.
For Howe, Boose had six strikeouts across three frames, while Callie Griffiths tossed two scoreless frames, striking out one without allowing a hit or walk.
Florida Keys Electric 7, Howe Orthodontist 1
The bats were hot for Florida Keys Electric, tallying six hits in the game, led by Vivienne Lepowski, who had a triple and single for two RBI, as her team would score in four of their six trips to the plate.
Also supplying hits in the win were Aaliyah McLeod, with a three-run home run, Kaleaya Dickerson with an RBI triple, Lucy Katz and Chloe Kongos both had doubles to break open the lead.
That was more than enough for Dickerson on the mound, who struck out four and allowed a run on three hits with a walk in four innings, followed by Katz, who gave up just one hit with a strike out in two frames.
Anastasha Boose started on the mound for Howe, striking out nine in the game while adding a triple and double at the plate, scoring her team's only run on the game in the first, while also with hits for her team were Nileini Manresa and Callie Griffiths, who allowed a run on a hit and walk with two strikeouts in two innings of work from on the rubber.
Rotary 11, Arnold's Towing 4
The Gage twins were not giving up a hit in the game, Lille going 3 1/3 with five walks and six strikeouts, while Maicee went 2/3 of a frame allowing four unearned runs on six walks with a strike out, to help secure the win for Rotary.
At the plate Rotary racked up nine hits, with Maicee Gage needing just a home run to complete the cycle, while Maya M was able to park a shot over the fence as well as doubling for five RBI, Lilee Gage also doubled, while with singles were Ryanna Rispoli and B-league call-ups Alice Garcia and Sierra Sterling.
Arnold's has RBI from Sophia Perez, Mary Alice Davila, Maila McCray and Kinzley Moore, who was also a B-League call-up.
B LEAGUE
Niles Sales and Service 14, First State Bank 1
Sophia Niles struck out five in two complete innings, allowing a run on two hits and two walks, to help her Niles squad to victory, while her teammates Janiyah Barnes had her back with a single and a bases clearing triple by Halle Randolph.
First States has Alice Garcia strike out three, while with hits were Kassandra Perdigon and Kayleigh Fraughton.
Spottswood and Sterling 12, Preferred Properties 1
For the second straight game to begin the season for Spottswood and Sterling, starting pitcher Sierra Sterling was untouchable as she struck out seven and allowed one unearned run on a dropped third strike that was thrown into the outfield.
In fact, Sterling was the lone hit of the game with a single, while her teammates drew 10 walks in the winning effort.