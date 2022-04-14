Just when the FKWT Roncos seemed to be headed to the cellar of the Key West Men’s Softball League, having lost six of seven to open the season, a three-game win streak has turned things around, as they are now a half-game out of last, and by beating the first-place Harpoon Harry’s Snappers, just two-and-a-half games out of first at the mid-point of the schedule.
On Friday, April 15, FKWT will put its three-game win streak on the line at 8:30 p.m. against the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas, who are trying to keep pace just a half-game out of first, while Harpoon Harry’s opens the action at DeWitt Roberts Field at 7 p.m. versus the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, who now stand alone at the bottom of the standings.
Breakfast Club Too Jaibas 30, Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 23
Giving away 16 runs in the first two frames, Breakfast Club Too needed to rally but Jolly’s Liquor Store could not sustain the sizeable advantage allowing 21 runs in the final to swings and then answered with only seven in its finals at-bats, well short of a comeback attempt.
Blasting a pair of home runs each as part of their five hits for the Jaibas were Troy Curry, who also tripled for five RBI, and Nick Hogan, who doubled for seven RBI, while Ronnie Presley was a long ball shy of the cycle with two doubles, a triple and single. John Bendora added a pair of doubles and singles for four RBI, Bobby Lopez also had four hits, with three were Alexey Vergas, with a double, John Hornyak, Tom Haas and Mandy Sanchez had two hits apiece.
Perfect at the plate for Jolly’s Liquor was Ben Blattenbeger, going 5-for-5, Gregg Eagle connected on a home run as part of his four hits and six RBI, Harry Milliken and Jeff Kurkowski both also had four hits, Dave Matea and Jason Johnson had a two-base hit and two base hits, Marlon Manresa roped a trio of hits and with two was Dylan Kibler and Bob Maun had one.
FKWT Roncos 13, Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 7
Runs were at a premium as the two teams combined to score in only five of the 11 at-bats, FKWT touching home for five in the first and fourth, then thee more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth for the victory.
With such few runs being scored, the lineups only rolled over a few times, but Jorge Martinez made the most of his swings, going 3-for-3, while with two hits apiece for the Roncos were Tommy Lapp, Rafael Acevey, Kevin Rivera, Troy Curry and John Childs, who doubled. Rich Baker, Marlon Manresa, Raul Franco and Kenny Dispenza all singled.
Harpoon Harry’s scored in only two frames, taking the early lead with three in the top-of the first and adding four in the fifth, as the Snappers were led by Willie Rodriguez, Eduardo Torna and Nick Hogan who all had three hits. Alexey Vergas contributed a home run and single, as did Alain Trujillo, whose round-tripper came via the in-the-park style, as Junior Guieb, Alex Torres, Troy Curry and Harry Milliken all also had two hits.