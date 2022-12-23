The Black team’s Sullivan Schwartz picked up a few yards before Red team players pulled his flag. In the second game of the series, Schwartz scored his team’s lone touchdown, a 50-yard scoring run with no time left on the clock.
Black team defender Jackson Spottswood made a diving stop on Red team running back Leondre Marius.
Black team defensive back Tyrique Scott (No. 1) nearly intercepted a pass intended for the Red team’s Toren Thomas (No. 1).
Black team running back Everett Dolan was stopped before he could get into the secondary.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Black squad coach Jimmy Greene Jr. went over a few things at halftime in the first game of the Flag Division All-Star game last week at the George Mira Football Field.
Red team ball carrier Jaxon McEaney picked up his blockers for a big gain against the Black squad.
Eli Osborne picked up a few yards before being stopped by the Red squad’s defense.
Red team defender Julian Parks (No. 11) grabbed the flag of the Black team’s Mayco Edouard to stop his progress in the first game.
The Red team defense of Daniel Orelus (No. 8), Carter Mendez, Toren Thomas and Leondre Marius finally stop Jasiah Greene of the Black team.
The Red team’s defense fires off the line of scrimmage against the Black squad’s offense.
The Black team’s Sullivan Schwartz picked up a few yards before Red team players pulled his flag. In the second game of the series, Schwartz scored his team’s lone touchdown, a 50-yard scoring run with no time left on the clock.
The finale of the Key West Youth Football League was played out last week with the Flag All-Stars’ Red and Black teams squaring off for a best-of-three series.
But it did not go the full three games. The Red squad won the first game, 6-0, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and finished it off with a 28-6 victory on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
GAME 1
RED 6, BLACK 0
The only score of the night came in the opening quarter on a 26-yard touchdown run by the Red team’s Carter Mendez with 6:26 left in the first.
The Black team dominated the time of possession, but could not put the pigskin in the end zone.
GAME 2
RED 28, BLACK 6
The Red team got on the scoreboard at the 3:07 mark in the first quarter. Leondre Marius capped a drive with a 9-yard scoring run to go up 6-0. Jaxon McEaney scored the 2-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead into the second quarter.
With 4:02 left in the first half, Jeremiah Marius took it to the house on a 17-yard jaunt into the end zone. The black team thwarted the extra point but the Red team held a 14-0 lead going into the intermission.
As time was running low in the third, Leondre Marius rambled 21 yards for six on his sticks to put the Red team well ahead, 20-0.
The Red team defense scored with 2:45 left in the game. Leondre Marius intercepted a Black team pass and returned it 26 yards for six. The 2-point conversion took the Red team to a 28-0 tilt.
But the Black team would not be denied. With no time left on the clock, Sullivan Schwartz scrambled for a 50-yard touchdown run to prevent the shutout.