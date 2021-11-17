Through the first 21 laps of the Super Cat Class at the Race World Offshore World Championships, the team of Myrick Coil and Tyler Miller aboard the 38-foot M-Con seemed unstoppable.
On Wednesday’s first day of racing, the duo ran in clean from flag-to-flag, en route to the Truman Waterfront Championship and on Friday they stalked the second-place team of Lorne Leibel and John Tomlinson, piloting the Canada Homes, before overtaking the lead for good on the sixth of eight laps to take a deceiving lead into the five-boat class on the final of action through Key West Harbor on Sunday. Nov. 14.
So when the team took to the early lead during the 10-lap finale — especially after Coil had run his 32-foot Performance Boat Center Wright Performance vessel to the Super Stock title in the previous race — it was not even a consideration that anything would happen to cause the M-Con whatsoever but similar World Championship fate.
That was until the fifth lap when Coil and Miller were forced to pull the M-Con into the center of the course, and out of the race when a prop shaft nut spun off, opening the door for not only Brit Lilly and Jay Muller aboard the WHM Motorsports to take the checkered flag on Sunday, but also leaving the M-Con duo to watch the World Title slip away.
With the fifth-place finish by M-Con, it would be Canada Homes, which did not win a single race all week, as the Race World Offhsore and Union Internationale Motonautique World Champions, after taking second each day, while WHM maneuvered into second overall leaving M-Con, for the second-straight year in Key West, on the podium in third overall.
“I told Lorne that the first thing you’ve got to do in Key West is to finish all three races under full power, and if you do that you’ve got a really good shot at winning the championship,” Tomlinson said.
It was not the only title up from grabs due to mechanical issues on the final day of racing, as a breakdown by Extreme Class leader Huski Wear could have allowed Lucas Oil to run to a championship, but they too had troubles, as they were unable to start the race, settling for third on the podium after Sweetbeans claimed the win on Sunday.
While engine troubles marred the finale of the weeks’ worth of racing, which began on Wednesday and continued Friday, a pair of rollovers in the 12-boat Super Stock class even forced one red flag — halting the race for roughly 45-minute span.
The first of the two incidents came just seconds into the projected 10-lap race, when the reigning national champion CR racing, which slipped two propellers on Wednesday and then took eighth on Friday, fighting for position, flipped on the very first turn and caused several other boats to maneuver out of the way. The Play Tradez team was not fortunate enough to get out of the way, getting knocked sideways before having the team Allen Lawn Care barrel its nose into the side of their boat.
When racing resumed, with two fewer boats, it was the Jackhammer, which entered the day in world title contention sitting third overall, that took to the lead on the now seven-lap race, followed closely by LPC, which needed a victory to claim the world title, as did third-place runner for the day Performance Boat Center.
Pushing for the victory, LPC would also roll in Turn 3 — the third time a boat would end upside down on the hairpin turn on the north side of Key West Harbor, with all four flips during the week reporting no major injuries — but that allowed Performance Boat Center to pull into the second-place position it needed to garner the world crown. Jackhammer would not relinquish the lead, to finish second in the world championship standings, while the wreck for LPC left them four points off the podium, behind Coco’s Monkey which placed sixth, third and fifth, respectively, across all three days.
The Modified-V Class also had a championship stolen away due to engine troubles as the Marker 17 Marine had a lead all three days of racing, but twice could not finish the required laps, including on Sunday when halfway through the eight laps it was passed by the Visit St. Pete and Boatfloater.com teams. The race would end shortly after for the Marker 17, which on Wednesday was rear-ended by the Visit St. Pete boat on the very first turn and never fully recovered. That incident may have also cost Visit St. Pete a world title as well, a victory on Sunday left the team seven points behind in the standings from Steve Kildahl and driven by his son, Stephen Kildahl guiding the Boatfloater.com, which took second place on Sunday and first on Wednesday.
The larger Stock-V Class was not nearly as dramatic as the LSB/Hurricanes of Awesomeness, driven by Lilly and throttled by Kevin Smith, defended its World Championship in Key West with a trio of victories, trailing for all but two of its 18 laps, while on the flip side contending the 12:30 races was the Bracket 2 Class, regulated to a 90-mph speed limit, which had a different race winner in two of the three days.
That championship would go to the Wix/Developer, racing with the Harpoon Harry’s flag for the week, holding on to the victory on Wednesday and Sunday, while Weontop Racing took second overall, but Team Woody racing would finish in third for its third podium of the week — also claiming top honors in the Bracket 3 Class and Bracket 5 Class.
After struggling to finish the first two days, Simmons Marine would win on Sunday, but it was not enough to overcome GNS Motorsports, which took the title by a single point in the Bracket 4 Class, while in the Bracket 7 Class it was the smallest boat in the 48-boat fleet, the Jackhammer, won in the Bracket 7 Class. Southern Arbor Services also seemed to complete the sweep of races by winning on Sunday, but a breakout over the 75 mph speed, kept them pointless in the finale, giving the title to Gerard Marine in the Bracket 6 Class.
Also racing was the MTI (No. 7), with Taylor Schism driving, and while they were guaranteed winners in a class of their own, they did bring interest into building the Stock 450 Class for the coming seasons.
It was not only the return of the Offshore World Championships to Key West, after missing 2020 due to pandemic regulations, but also the return of the Union Internationale Motonautique to Key West for the first time since 1994.
The APBA world championships for the Bracket classes will be decided next week in Englewood Beach, at the Offshore Powerboat Association’s final event of the year, but for the Bracket-class competitors, who slugged it out this week, RWO was able to present them with the APBA World Titles as well as the UIM and RWO championship as well.