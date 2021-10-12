The chase of first-place Floozie Koozie continued in the Key West Coed Softball League, as the top team remained unbeaten by knocking off one of its contenders, Tropical Movers, but Poke in the Rear and Priority Vending attempted to stay on pace with wins of their own last week at Pepe Hernandez Field.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the race for first continues as Floozie Koozie is off, but second-place squads LaidBack Charters, at 7:45 against Cleared Hot, and Poke in the Rear, at 9 p.m. against four-place Priority Vending, have an opportunity to tighten the standings. Opening the action at 6 will be Tropical Movers taking Hogfish, which is still searching for its first win.
POKE IN THE REAR 21, CROSSFIT MILE ZERO 6
Following the end of the first inning, it was actually CrossFit that held a one-run advantage but that would be short-lived as Poke in the Rear scored seven runs in the third and allow just three more the rest of the way for the victory.
Every batter in the Poke in the Rear lineup connected on a hit, led by Junior Guieb, Bridgett Woods and Desiree Caldwell, who each had four apiece. With a two-base hit and base hit were Miguel Gonzalez and Mike Henriquez, Amanda Tufenkjian contributed three singles, Zusana Blanco had two and with one was Angelo Guieb.
The lone extra-base hit for CrossFit Mile Zero came off the bat of Amanda Chacon for a double, but did receive a pair of singles from Mike Barlett, Taylor Sanderson and Kelli Niles. Singling were Keith Ross and Joey Brissette.
FLOOZIE KOOZIE 11, TROPICAL MOVERS 7
Scoring five runs in the first, Tropical Movers remained in front through the third inning but the consistency of Floozie Koozie proved to be too much as they went in front by six after six and held a seventh-inning surge for the win.
With a game-high three hits, including a home run, Andrew Rodriguez powered the Floozie Koozie victory. Paul and Sam Sanchez both connected on two hits, one of those for a home run, while also with two base knocks were Marella Barroso and Antonio Guieb. Joe Stickney added a triple, while with singles were Lauren Wells, Jewels Castillo and Jason Pfahl.
Tropical Movers had just three hits in the losing effort, a double by Luke Teet and singles by Ashley Kelley and Rich Baker.
PRIORITY VENDING 15, HOGFISH 2
Scoring 10 unanswered runs through the first four frames, Priority Vending cruised to the victory, surrendering only a single run in the final two Hogfish at-bats en route to the win.
Tiffany Brenner stocked the hits for Priority Vending with four singles, while with three was Jon Brenner. Courtnie Leaheus, Kevin Hubert and Jocelyn Ashe, with a double, all had two hits, Casey Taylor dialed up a double, while with singles were Tom Davis, Tim Malak and Chad Rodriguez.
For Hogfish, Johnny MacEachen singled twice and with one hit each were Dean Aloma, Rikki Crown, Amanda Lewis and BJ Murphy.