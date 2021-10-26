Still unbeaten three quarters through the season, Floozie Koozie dispatched one of its top contenders, LaidBack Charters, in the Key West Coed Softball League to move a game and a half up in the standings in front of Poke in the Rear, who received one of two forfeit victories last Tuesday, Oct. 19, due to a lack of players.
Both those teams will be back in action this Tuesday, Oct. 26, as Poke in the Rear will be hoping to keep Hogfish from earning its first win of the season at 6:30 p.m., followed by a rematch of last season’s championship game between Tropical Movers and Floozie Koozie at 7:45 p.m.
FLOOZIE KOOZIE 16, LAIDBACK CHARTERS 10
Striking first, Laid Back Charters would put up three runs in the opening frame, but that lead would be short-lived as the big bats of Lauren Wells and Sam Sanchez, who were responsible for a combined 11 RBI, evened things with the first of three home runs from the duo.
Floozie would take the lead for good in the third, on a grand slam from Sanchez, as part of her two hits, while Wells connected on two home runs in the game as well as a triple. Joe Stickney added a pair of doubles and singled, Andrew Rodriguez added a trio of singles, while with two base hits, including a double was Janessa Barrios. Marella Barroso had two hits and with one each were Debbie Arencibia, Dexter Butler, Jewels Castillo, Paul Sanchez and Joal Rivero.
Despite allowing three home runs, Laid Back Charters never surrendered, scoring six in their final tow at-bats but could not make up the difference. Eddie Griffiths started the scoring for LaidBack with a two-run triple and added two singles, while Pablo Noguera had a double and single. Evan Schaffer had three hits, Allie Hill reeled in two while with one each was Franci Steger, Mike MacKeown, Shannon Kelly, Jamie Cooke and J.W. Cooke.