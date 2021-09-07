After a battle of the final two unbeaten teams last week in the Key West Coed Softball League, defending champions Floozie Koozie now stands alone atop the grouping, one game ahead of a logjam of teams in second just a game back in the early going of the season.
The race for second will break up a bit on Tuesday, Sept. 7, as Poke in the Rear and Cleared Hot, both standing at 2-1, play at 6:30 p.m. followed by CrossFit Mile Zero looking for its first win of the season against LaidBack Charter at 7:45. In the night cap, at 9, either Floozie Koozie will remain prefect or Hogfish will garner its first victory.
FLOOZIE KOOZIE 9, POKE IN THE REAR 5
After scoring four in the fifth to cut the lead to just two runs, Poke in the Rear kept things interesting by turning a triple play in the sixth, but it would not be enough as Floozie Koozie also pitched a shutout the rest of the way for the win.
Perfect at the plate to help keep Fllozie Koozie perfect in the standings, Dexter Butler had a two-base hit and two base hits while going 3-for-3, while teammate Andrew Rodriguez doubled and singled. Janessa Barrios collected a pair of hits, while with one each were Debbie Arencibia, Antonio Guieb, Joal Rivero, Paul Sanchez and Sam Sanchez.
Also going 3-for-3 in the game was Poke in the Rear’s Bridgette Woods, while teammates Amanda Tufenkjian, Desiree Caldwell, Junior Guieb and Christian Deen all added hits.
TROPICAL MOVERS 7, CROSSFIT MILE ZERO 1
Allowing just a single run in the fifth and scoring four already by that point, Tropical Movers controlled the action the entire way to cruise to the victory.
With a pair of doubles and one singles, Rae Sleith powered the Tropical Movers, while Ken Dispenza doubled and singled and Luke Teet singled three times for the victors. David LaRochelle and Kyle Mikolaisyk each picked up two hits.
For CrossFit Mile Zero, Joey Brissette, Betty Weir andCassie Ferreia all had a pair of hits, while Mike Caldwell, Billy Kearins and Keith Ross all singled.