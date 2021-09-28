With a sixth straight victory to open the season by Floozie Koozie and loss by Laid Back Charters, the top team in the Key West Coed Softball League now has more than a game advantage in the standings at the midway-point of the 12-game campaign.
Sitting a game and a half back with just one loss in five contests this season is Poke in the Rear, who takes on third-place Laid Back Charter (3-2 overall) on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. Leading up to that game, Priority Vending — who handed Laid Back the loss last week to pull a game back of third at 2-3 — goes up against 1-4 CrossFit Mile Zero at 6:30 p.m., and the 7:45 matchup has Tropical Mover, who are tied for third at 3-2, against 2-3 Cleared Hot.
PRIORITY VENDING 7, LAIDBACK CHARTER KW 6
In a game which no team ever lead by more than two runs, Laid Back Charters Key West forced a bottom of the inning by scoring twice in the top of the seventh frame. Priority Vending would still come around to score in the final at-bat for the one-run victory
Priority Vending the victory Casey Taylor tripled and doubled in the winning effort for Priority Vending, Kevin Hubert and Courtnie Leaheus both signed and doubled and with two singles was Jocelyn Ashe. With a base hit were Jon Brenner, Tiffany Brenner, Tim Davis and Melissa McDarrah.
Tabby Gartenmeyer kept Laid Back Charters in the game with a two-run home run into the netting, while teammate Eddie Griffiths doubled and singled. With a pair of hits were Jamie Cooke, Allie Hill and Mike MacKeown as with singles were Alan Anderson and J.W. Cooke.
FLOOZIE KOOZIE 19, HOGFISH 6
Scoring in all but one trip to the plate, Floozie Koozie was in control the entire way putting up six unanswered before Hogfish was able to get on the board in the top of the third. Fllozie Koozie went in front by 12 at the end of five.
A triple away from the cycle, Joe Stickey was all over the base paths to keep Floozie Koozie unbeaten on the season, while Andrew Rodriguez needed a home run for the cycle connecting on four hits including two doubles. Paul and Sam Sanchez combined for five hits including a triple and double, Joal Rivero had two hits while with one were Debbie Arencibia, Marella Barroso, Jewels Castillo, and Antonio Guieb, with a double.
BJ Murphy had the only extra base hit for Hogfish with a double to go along with his single, while also with two hits were Iggy Gonzalez and Chris Norton. Veronica Brown, Rikki Crown, Jax Freeman, Dominica Gendreau, Amanda Lewis Johnny MacEachen and Finn Swanson all singled.
POKE IN THE REAR 4, TROPICAL MOVERS 2
Scoring twice in the second inning, Tropicla Movers took a one-run advantage, which would be short lived as Poke in the Rear added a run in the top of the next frame to make it 2-all. It would remain tied until the fifth when Poke in the Rear added two more runs and then closed out the victory.
Zusanna Blanco pushed Poke in the Rear in the proper direction with a trio of hits, including a double, while Junior Guieb, Amanda Tufenkjian and Bridget Woods all singled.
For Tropical Movers, Leci Archer, Ashley Kelley, Olivia Newblod, Kevin Rivera and Luke Teet all had base hits.