The magic number for Floozie Koozie to claim the No. 1 slot in the Key West Coed Softball League playoff bracket is down to just one, as the current top team has four games left to play this season, while the two teams sitting in second are three games back.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Floozie Koozie will have an opportunity to wrap up that top spot at 6:30 p.m. when they take on Priority Vending, while Hogfish will follow looking for its first victory of the season against Cleared Hot at 7:45 p.m. The night cap will feature Laid Back Charters Key West hoping to keep pace at No. 2 against Cross Fit Mile Zero at 9 p.m.
TROPICAL MOVERS 16, CORSSFIT MILE ZERO 6
In the very first at-bat of the game, Cross Fit Mile Zero opened with four runs, but from then on Tropical Movers allowed home to be touched twice more, while scoring 10 unanswered runs to claim the 10-run mercy rule victory.
Perfect at the plate in four trips, with a trio of doubles, Rae Sleith helped load up the victory for Tropical Movers, while with a two-base hit and two base hits were Ken Dispenza. Mike Van Dam also doubled and singles for the victors, Olivia Newbold and Henrik Olsson singled twice each, while with a base hit were Lecu Archer, Ashley Kelley, David LaRochelle and Brittanie Markle.
Working up the runs for CrossFit Mile Zero were Billy Kearins and Amanda Chacon, while Kellie Niles and Cassie Ferreia singled twice, Joey Brissette added a triple, as Andrew Day, Mike Bartlett and Mike Caldwell all had a hit.
LAID BACK CHARTERS KEY WEST 18, HOGFISH 6
Scoring in all but one at-bat, LaidBack Charters was in control the entire way despite Hogfish scoring six runs across three frames to avoid the mercy-rule finish.
Every batter in the Laid Back lineup had a hit, as Evan Schaffer reeled in a double and trio of singles, Tabby Gartenmayer tripled and singled twice, while with a base hit and double were Allie Hill and Clinton Storr. With two hits were J.W. Cooke, Eddie Griffiths, Shannon Kelly, Lisa Shannon and Pablo Noguera, while with a hit were Mike Mackeown and Franci Steeger.
For Hogfish, Chris Norton singled three times, Mike Gallagher twice, and with a base with were Serena Angle, Amanda Lewis, Johnny MacEachen and BJ Murphy.