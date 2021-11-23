With just one game left to play for second-place LaidBack Charters Key West and top-ranked Floozie Koozie holding a two-game edge, the No. 1 seed in the playoffs is now clear in the Key West Coed Softball league but there is still much to be determined between whom those teams will be facing in the opening round.
Third-seeded Poke in the Rear has a big test upcoming against the still unbeaten Floozies — as does Cleared Hot, which has worked it was into the fifth-seed, in front of Priority Vending, who has two contests still on the docket against No. 4 Tropical Movers and No. 2 LaidBack Charters — but that will all wait a week as all squads had a week off to enjoy Thanksgiving festivities before getting back to it on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
FLOOZIE KOOZIES 11, PRIORITY VENDING 4
Through the first complete inning of play, it was Priority Vending who held the lead, the rest of the way it was all Floozie Koozies, who rattled off nine unanswered runs to go in front for good to claim the top overall seed in the regular-season standings.
With a pair of doubles, Sam Sanchez had the hot bat for Floozie, while Lauren Wells doubled and singled, and with a trio of hits was Andrew Rodriguez. Jason Pfahl added two singles and with one each was Janessa Barrios, Dexter Butler, Antonio Guieb and Joe Stickney.
A double by Kevin Heubrt, who had a pair of hits in the game, was the lone extra-base hit for Priority Vending, while also reaching safely twice with hits was Tim Davis. Raiko Alfonso, Jon Brenner, Tiffany Brenner and Courtnie Leaheus all pack in singles.
CLEARED HOT 16, HOGFISH 7
In search of that elusive first victory of the season, Hogfish actually took a four-run advantage through the first four innings of play, but Cleared Hot warmed up in the final threes frames, scoring all but one of their runs in that span for the double-digit win.
Once the bats heated up for Cleared Hot, they were flying around the basepaths as Terry Johnson needed a triple to complete the cycle, Cody Moore also homered and singled, Christopher O’Conner connected on a triple and doubled, as Nikita Green doubled and singled. Alex Dioncio and Ariel Jalissa both singled.
For Hogfish, Dominica Gendreau doubled and singled, BJ Murphy and Cassie Dobie both had a pair of base hits, while with one each were Mike Gallagher and Chris Norton.
LAIDBACK CHARTERS KW 18, CROSSFIT MILE ZERO 4
It took only four innings for LaidBack Charters Key West to secure the victory as they scored multiple runs in every at-bat while holding CrossFit Mile Zero to just three hits to cruise to the mercy-rule finish.
Despite allowing a run in the top of the first, LaidBack Charters Key West quickly took the lead by scoring seven in the first and five more in the second to open a commanding lead. Evan Schaffer, with a double, Lisa Sacco and Eddie Griffiths all had a pair of hits in the winning effort, Shannon Kelly doubled, while with singles were J.W. Cooke Tabby Gartenmayer, Allie Hill, and Clinton Storr.
With a double, Andrew Day had the lone extra-base hit for CrossFit while with singles were Billy Kearins, Kellie Niles and Keith Ross.