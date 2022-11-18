In six seasons, starting back in 2016, the Florida Keys Soccer League has grown to nine teams, which includes 210 registered players some of whom were former professionals, college athletes to even current high school students.
Games are now played at Matthew L. Gilleran Field in the Truman Waterfront Park, with roughly 300 spectators, according to league officials, rooting on the international rostered teams. For information on the league, contact Patrick Matysik at 305-942-3551.
“We invite the whole community to join us on Sunday’s and help grow the league,” said Matysik.
This Sunday, Nov. 20, Pinoleros takes on Academia at 4 p.m., Aspirante plays Chapin at 5:30 p.m., International goes against Revolution at 7 p.m., and in the night cap will be Southernmost SC versus Los Nicas at 8:30 p.m., with league leading Marathon FC, still unbeaten after three weeks, having the week off.
WEEK 2 SCORES
Southernmost SC 2,
Aspirante 1
Receiving its first win of the season, after a tie and loss to open the campaign, Southernmost SC, led by coach Stanley Matysik, received goals from Darwin Vanegas and Itay Katz while Aspirante, coached by Juan Parada, had its lone score by Daniel Arieta.
International FC 8,
Los Nicas 1
Coach Mario Mendez had his International FC firing on all cylinders as Eliseo Lemus ripple the back of the net three times, Jeff Narcisse added two goals, while with one score each were Lukas Kuzma, Mario Mendez and Beto Rodriguez.
Darwin Mendoza had the goal for the Harding Hernandez coached Los Nicas.
Chapin 2,
Pinorelos 0
In the defensive struggle, Americo De Leon guided Chapin to the shutout victory with Rudy Cardona and Otoniel Carrillo putting away the scores in th victory against Pinorelos and coach Rene Tellez.
Marathon FC 2,
Revolution 1
Alvin Derulo and Wilgens Pierre notched goals for Marathon FC to keep their squad and coach Monel Azard unbeaten through the first three matches, while the Revolution and coach Jose Garcia had Raul Borroto tally a score.