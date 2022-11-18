In six seasons, starting back in 2016, the Florida Keys Soccer League has grown to nine teams, which includes 210 registered players some of whom were former professionals, college athletes to even current high school students.

Games are now played at Matthew L. Gilleran Field in the Truman Waterfront Park, with roughly 300 spectators, according to league officials, rooting on the international rostered teams. For information on the league, contact Patrick Matysik at 305-942-3551.