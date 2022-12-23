As the midway point of the Florida Key Soccer League season nears, with the clubs breaking for two weeks as Christmas and New Year’s are on the next two Sundays, the still unbeaten Marathon FC now has at least a four-point lead on the entire table as a win against Aguilas combined with International FC topping Chapin, both squads now knotted in second place, but everything can still change in the second half of the campaign.
Matches are set to resume on Sunday, Jan. 8, with Aguilas trying to make its way back up the standings against International FC at 4 p.m., both Aspirante and Revolution can make a big move up the table with a positive result at 5:30, Southernmost SC is in need of a win against Chapin at 7, with Pinorelos hoping to give Marathon FC its first defeat at 8:30.
Week 8 results
Aspirante 3, Los Nicas 1
Leaping a spot in the standings with the win was Aspirante, just the second this season in seven matches, while Los Nicas remained at the bottom of the grouping.
Rippling the back of the net twice for Aspirante was Christofer Suarez, while Fernando El Menor tallied one goal. Los Nicas’ lone score came from Ricahr Moran.
Marathon 3, Aguilas 0
The defense was once again strong for the Marathon FC as they have allowed only seven goals this season in seven matches, scoring clean sheet, against Aguilas, who held onto the fourth slot in the standings.
Marathon received its three goals from three different players: Juan Barrera, Raul Borroto and Andrea.
International FC 3, Chapin 2
The two teams battling to chase down the first-place squad went toe-to-toe, and it was International FC who brought things even with Chapin in the standings with the one-goal victory.
It was the defense of center back Oscar Carranza, who won several long passes and aerial battles, that allowed International FC to garner the hard-fought victory, as Jeff Narcisse scored twice and Eliseo Lemus once in the winning effort.
Chapin forward Marvin Carrillo used an incredible work rate, speed and ability to take on multiple players to carry out quick counter-attacks that set up goals for teammates Bryan Pauc and Ottonien Carrillo.
Pinorelos 4, Revolution 3
The Revolution had an opportunity to get back into the race for first but failed to pick up an expected triumph against Pinorelos, which moved out of a tie for last with the win.
Showing off some great finishing, dribbling and speed, Josh Alves buried all four of the goals for Pinorelos to lead his team to victory. For Revolution, it was Nesly Louissant who scored once and Guylberson Camille who found the back of the net twice.