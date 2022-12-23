As the midway point of the Florida Key Soccer League season nears, with the clubs breaking for two weeks as Christmas and New Year’s are on the next two Sundays, the still unbeaten Marathon FC now has at least a four-point lead on the entire table as a win against Aguilas combined with International FC topping Chapin, both squads now knotted in second place, but everything can still change in the second half of the campaign.

Matches are set to resume on Sunday, Jan. 8, with Aguilas trying to make its way back up the standings against International FC at 4 p.m., both Aspirante and Revolution can make a big move up the table with a positive result at 5:30, Southernmost SC is in need of a win against Chapin at 7, with Pinorelos hoping to give Marathon FC its first defeat at 8:30.