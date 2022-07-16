It was bound to happen to one of the top two teams in the Key West Summer Basketball League.
Glory Boys Elite (6-3) upended Island Bred (6-1) early this week at the Frederick Douglass Gymnasium, while FLYT Club soared to an 8-0 record to maintain sole possession of first place with just more than two weeks left in the season.
But Island Bred has a chance to even the score when they face off against FLYT Club slated for 7:15 p.m. on Monday, July 18.
FLYT CLUB 57,
NOTHING MAJOR 53
Trey Boyanton III had the hot hand for the FLYT Club Knocking down 17 points, while grabbing six rebounds and two steals, Darshaun Carey added a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, Keith Durden had six points and four rebounds, Roberto Garcia also scored six points, two rebounds and two assists, Jamal Qualls scored five points dished out four rebounds, and had nine rebounds, Dequian Youngblood scored five and had eight rebounds, and with two points and four rebounds was Deshon Fantroy.
With a game-high 19 points was Nothin’ Major’s Donjae Valdez, to go along with seven rebounds, Christian Stewart put together a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as well as four steals, netting six points and five rebounds was Nathaniel Hayes, DeQuan Garner had six points, six rebounds and two rebounds, with five points and five rebounds was Irekaz Womack, Kai Morton had five points, two steals, two blocks and two rebounds, while Kelvin Taylor had two points, two steals, two assists and four rebounds.
GLORY BOYS ELITE 58,
ISLAND BRED 49
Scott Jeudy paced the victory for GBE with a game-high 21 points while adding 10 rebounds for a double-double as well as three assists, two steals and two blocks, Timothy Lee had 15 points and rebounds, Brandon Burrell was also in double digits with 10 points with five rebounds, Justin Allen bucketed seven points with five rebounds and three assists, Chris Stewart had five points and five rebounds.
For Island Bred, Lamont Woods dropped in 20 points and had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals, St. Pierre Anilus added 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, Jan Koranda had six points and two rebounds, Demetrius Roach scored six points and had five assists, Malik Hunter netted three points to go along with four steals, three assists and six rebounds, Andre Guieb scored three points, while with six rebounds was Jalen Matthews.
FLYT CLUB 84,
KEYSTAR 70
The shots from downtown were flying from Keystar’s Phillip Spottswood as he canned six for a game-high 38 points, but FLYT Club had too much depth to garner the win and remain spotless.
Trey Boyanton III led FLYT Club with two treys for 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double, Roberto Garcia netted a dozen with four from beyond the arc. Dequain Youngblood cranked in 12 with five boards, with 11 points was Nick Center, Darshaun Carey and Eric Armstrong netted nine apiece, Keith Durden put in eight and grabbed five rebounds and Gerald Hernandez registered three steals and two points.
In addition to the 38 points, Spottswood grabbed eight rebounds, three assists and two steals, Jamal Stafford put in 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and one blocked shot, Willie Walsh scored seven with four boards and four assists, Tony Roberts netted a half dozen points and picked up six rebounds and three steals, Alfred “Buc” Rahming netted four and grabbed four boards and Joche Norona had six rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three points.
ISLAND BRED 70,
STORM SURGE 57
Malik Hunter and Lamont Woods led Island Bred with 18 points apiece as Hunter grabbed eight rebounds and four assists, St. Pierre Anilus scored 14 off the bench, and Jalen Matthews finished with 10 points with five rebounds and five steals. Demetrius Roach had six points and six assists, with three was Dorian Cannon and Elijah Jefferson hit a free throw.
Storm Surge kept it close most of the first half but fell off the pace. Jonibek Mushinov had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards; Kameron Roberts and Zane Jackson each netted 11 and have five rebounds apiece, Joseph Suero had eight points with five rebounds, David Aviles netted seven and Jeremy Suero finished with six points and grabbed five rebounds.