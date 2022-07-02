Two teams remain unbeaten atop the Key West Adult Basketball League standings, as the FLYT Club won a pair to climb to 7-0 on the campaign and Island Bred took one victory to improve to 4-0 in the games played at the Frederick Douglass Gymnasium. Making a move up the ranking was GBE, with a pair of Ws on the week, now at 4-3, while Storm Surge fell back to .500 at 3-3 suffering to defeats, and Nothin’ Major won its first two games of the season and are now 2-4. Keystar now sits at 1-3 and Tune Squad still is looking for its first victory at 0-7.
The Tune Squad will have an opportunity to garner that first win when they take on Nothin’ Major at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, followed by Island Bred and Keystar tipping off. The teams will take off Monday for Independence Day but will be back in action on Wednesday, July 6, with GBE playing Keystar at 6 p.m. and Island Bred taking on Nothin’ Major at 7:15.
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 51,
TUNE SQUAD 43
Nathaniel Hayes was one of four players to score double-digit points during the low-scoring affair, dropping in a team-high 12 points for Nothin’ Major to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, DeQuan Garner added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, as well as five steals and four assists. Alex Womack had eight points, four steals and four rebounds, Dinjae Valdez scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds with two assists, Reek Womack also scored seven and had four assists, Kevin Taylor had five points and six assists, while Kai Morton added a pair of points and pulled in four rebounds.
Sky Kuchar tallied a game-high 15 points with five rebounds for Tune Squad, Ronell Brown put in 12 points with nine rebounds and two steals, Niel Goodson notched seven points and 12 rebounds, Roosevelt Joseph had six points, six rebound and two steals, Cesar Davila finished with two points and six rebounds.
FLYT CLUB 79,
STORM SURGE 59
With 30 points and 13 rebounds along with five assists and three steals, Jamal Qualls powered the FLYT Club, Trey Boynton III added 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, Deshon Fantroy scored eight, with seven rebounds and five assists and three steals, Roberto Garcia also had eight points as well as three rebounds, Dequian Youngblood bucketed six points, and had three rebounds, two blocks, two steals and two assists, while Gerald Hernandez had three points and three steals, Eric Armstrong scored two with six assists and three rebounds, Nick Center also scored two and had four assists and five steals.
A 19-point, seven-rebound performance by Kameron Roberts led Storm Surge, James Osborne Jr. pitched in with 13 points and five rebounds, Jonibek Muhsinov had nine points and nine rebounds, Jeremy Suero also scored nine points with four rebounds, Joseph Suero put in seven points and had five rebounds, while with two points and two rebounds was Leandro Batista.
FLYT CLUB 85,
TUNE SQUAD 47
Ten players scored for the FLYT Club, led by Jamal Qualls who finished with a double-double at 19 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals, Gerland Hernandez netted 15 points, Roberto Garcia piled on 13 points and four rebounds, Trey Boyanton III had nine points and four rebounds, Darshaun Carey also had nine points with nine rebounds, Nick Center put back seven points, four steals and five rebounds, Keith Durden grabbed 10 rebounds and scored four points, Julius Hepburn had five points, four rebounds and three steals, with two points and four rebounds apiece were Deshon Fantroy and Dequian Youngblood, who also had six steals.
The lone player in double-figures for the Tune Squad was Shain Cormack with 11, while also adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals, Sky Kulchar put in eight points with nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals, Jesse Seemiller also bucketed eight points and eight rebounds and four steals, with six points each were Neil Goodson, with six rebounds and four steals, and Roosevelt Joseph, who had nine rebounds, Cesar Davila put in four points, Daniel Dearman had two points and three rebounds, while Gage Merillat scored two points.
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 62,
KEYSTAR 53
The game-high 23 points by Donjae Valdez, along with seven rebounds, led Nothin’ Major to the win, while with a double-double of 14 pints and 12 rebounds, as well as two steals and three blocks was Christian Stewart, DeQuan Garner also grabbed 12 rebounds and had seven points, Nathaniel Hayes contributed seven points and four rebounds, Alex Womack had five points and three rebounds, and with three points apiece were Michael Vereen and Mitchell Walsh.
Phillip Spottswood had a team-high 15 points as well as seven rebounds and five assists for Keystar, Chas Spottswood collected a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Jamal Stafford had 10 rebounds and five points, scoring eight points with six rebounds was Tony Roberts, Willie Walsh also had eight points, three rebounds and four assists, while with seven points and two rebounds was Alfeed Rahming.
GBE 68,
STORM SURGE 43
It was a collective victory for GBE, as Scott Jeudy had a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds, JR Allen put in 18 points with five rebounds and five steals, Chris Weaver had 15 points and four rebounds, Chris Stewart added seven points and six rebounds, Timothy Lewis had six points and 10 rebounds, while with two points and four rebounds was Robert Gray.
The lone player in double-figure scoring for the Tune Squad was Jeremy Suero with 10 as well as two rebounds, three steals and four assists, Kameron Roberts bucketed nine points, three rebounds, three steals and four assists, David Aviles had six points and three rebounds, Leandro Batista also scored six points with six rebounds and two steals, Jonibek Muhsinov netted four points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists, Zane Jackson put in four points with three rebounds, Joseph Suero had two points, four rebounds and two assists.
ISLAND BRED 59,
TUNE SQUAD 52
With only five players available, Tune Squad fell just short of its first win of the season but still had Shain Cormack finish with a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as well as five assists, Sky Kulchar scored 15 points, with five rebounds and four assists, Cesar Davila added 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals, Neil Goodson scored four with 12 rebounds, and three steals, and Gage Merillat had four points, three assists and four rebounds.
Lamont Woods led Island Bred to the win with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds also with six steals and two assists, Malik Hunter had 15 points and seven rebounds, Antonio Guieb added seven points, sevemn rebounds, five steals and two assists, St. Pierre Anilus had 14 rebounds, six points and four steals, Demetrius Roach had six points, six rebounds and three assists, BJ Moore scored four points, with seven rebounds and five steals.