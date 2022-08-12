The final few seconds in the double-overtime championship of the Key West Adult Basketball League seemed like an eternity as defending champs Island Bred and top-seeded FLYT Club played to decide the outcome.

When the dust settled, FLYT Club held off the second-seed Island Bred for a 62-61 victory on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Frederick Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.

roncooke@bellsouth.net