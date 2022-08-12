FLYT Club captured the Key West Summer League title with a 62-61 double-overtime win against Island Bred. Front row, from left, Ariya Armstrong, Eric Armstrong, King Ace Armstrong, Gerald Hernandez and Roberto Garcia. Back row, from left, Darshaun Carey, Dequain Youngblood, Deshon Fantroy, Nick Center, Jamal Qualls and Trey Boyanton III.
FLYT Club’s Jamal Qualls soared to two of his game-high 26 points in overtime against Island Bred.
Island Bred’s Andre Guieb powered up for one of his five rebounds.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
LEFT: Island Bred St. Pierre Anilus (No. 2) got off this shot before FLYT Club’s Darshaun Carey could block it in the early going of the title game.
Coming back from an injury, Island Bred’s Antonio Guieb went to the rim for two of his nine points.
FLYT Club’s Eric Armstrong stole the ball from Island Bred’s Lamont Woods in the first half of the title tilt.
RIGHT: Longtime referee Bernard Thurston took a break at the scorer’s desk with Michelle Brown, the official scorekeeper, and keeper of the clock Shania Watson.
Referee Glenwood Lopez threw up the opening tip to Island Bred’s Lamont Woods (No. 3) and FLYT Club’s Darshaun Carey (No. 77).
FLYT Club’s Nick Center was invaluable in overtime against Island Bred.
League organizer and Island Bred guard Demetrius Roach got off a pass in the title match.
FLYT Club’s Deshon Fantroy went to the rim on a fastbreak in overtime.
ABOVE: Island Bred’s Malik Hunter (No. 11) took the ball on a fast break for a 54-50 lead late in the fourth quarter.
With time expiring in the first overtime, Jamal Qualls knocked down a trey from near his team’s bench to tie the game at 55 and send it into a second overtime.
Island Bred’s Lamont Woods (No. 3) was frequently fouled going to the rim, hitting 15 of his 22 points from the charity stripe.
The final few seconds in the double-overtime championship of the Key West Adult Basketball League seemed like an eternity as defending champs Island Bred and top-seeded FLYT Club played to decide the outcome.
When the dust settled, FLYT Club held off the second-seed Island Bred for a 62-61 victory on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Frederick Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.
On Monday, Aug. 8, FLYT Club stopped No. 4 Nothin’ Major in the semifinals and Island Bred outlasted three-seed Glory Boyz Elite to set up the title tilt.
FLYT Club finished the campaign with a 13-1 record, followed by Island Bred (11-3), GBE (8-5) and Nothin’ Major (5-8).
CHAMPIONSHIP
FLYT CLUB 62,
ISLAND BRED 61
Jamal Qualls was all over the court and really stepped up in the double-overtime game. His three-point shot from near his team’s bench of the first overtime, which went eight minutes, tied the game at 55 for a second, four-minute OT and victory.
Qualls led all scorers with 26 points, eight from the line, two treys and grabbed 10 rebounds. Also with a double-double was Nick Center, 10 points, 10 boards. Trey Boyanton III hit two from beyond the arc for eight and pulled down five rebounds. Eric Armstrong finished with five points, four rebounds and dished four assists. With five rebounds, four points and four assists were Darshaun Carey as Deshon Fantroy grabbed eight rebounds and netted two points with three assists and one steal.
Island Bred’s Lemont Woods netted 22 points, 15 coming from the free throw line with 10 rebounds and a trio of steals, Malik Hunter scored 10 of his 16 from the charity stripe with a half-dozen rebounds and three steals and with a double-double was St. Pierre Anilus at 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Antonio Guieb came back from injury with nine points, five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot, Andre Guieb muscled down five rebounds as Demetrius Roach hit a free throw and nabbed four rebounds and two steals.
SEMIFINALS
FLYT CLUB 50,
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 35
Nick Center led FLYT Club with 13 points, two rebounds and three steals, Trey Boyanton III netted a dozen, with three treys; with two rebounds and two steals was Gerald Hernandez. Dequain Youngblood netted four points and had four steals, Jamal Qualls grabbed seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, two blocked shots and four points, Deshon Fantroy picked up five steals and netted three points, with two points each were Deshaun Carey and Julius Hepburn and Roberto Garcia scored a free throw.
Nothin’ Major’s Michael Vereen led his team with 14 points and grabbed five rebounds and picked up two steals, DeQuan Garner nabbed eight rebounds and put in six, Kelvin Taylor packed in a trey for five with six rebounds, five points and four steals, Irekaz Womack led the team with nine rebounds, had three steals and netted four, Alex Womack hit a trey and pulled in five boards as Nate Hayes grabbed a half dozen rebounds with three points and two steals.
ISLAND BRED 68,
GLORY BOYZ ELITE 65
Lamont Woods nailed three treys and six from the line as part of his game-high 25 points and St. Pierre Anilus put in 17 with seven from the charity stripe, six rebounds and three assists to lead Island Bred to victory. Demetrius Roach canned nine, dished out three assists and grabbed three rebounds. Malik Hunter (six rebounds) and Andre Guieb scored five each, Jalen Matthews nabbed four rebounds and scored four points and Angelo Guieb hit three points with two assists and two steals.
GBE’s Scott Jeudy netted 23 points, pulled down eight rebounds, Justin Allen netted three from downtown, three from the line to add up his 18 points, Timothy Lewis had a double-double with a game-high 16 rebounds and 13 points and blocked three shots. Chris Stewart yanked down 11 rebounds and scored seven, Chris Weaver nabbed four boards and netted two and with two was Dominique Flynn.