With the Key West Adult Summer Basketball League starting to wind down, FlyT Club took control of first place by defeating second-place Island Bred in the squads first matchup of the schedule to remain perfect on the season at 9-0.
With just five games remaining, GBE (7-3 overall) is a half-game out of second-place Island Bred (7-2), as one of the three teams with a winning record, but on the come-up is KEYSTAR (3-5), who climbed into a virtual tie for fourth, with Storm Surge (3-6) and Nothin’ Major (3-7), while Tune Squad brings up the rear at 0-9.
On Tuesday, Tune Squad will go for the first win against Storm Surge at 6 p.m., while KEYSTAR hopes to keep the win streak going against Island Bred at 7:15. On Thursday, FlyT Club looks to stay unbeaten against the Storm Surge at 6 p.m., followed by Tune Squad and Island Bred at 7:15.
KEYSTAR 55,
STORM SURGE 54
Doing just enough to pull out the one-point victory, Phillip Spottswood led KEYSTAR with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, Tony Roberts added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, tp go along with four blocks, Chas Spottswood netted seven points, Willie Walsh scored five with seven rebounds, Also with five points was Joche Norona, Robert Spottswood had four points, and Cash Mingo scored one but had five rebounds and a block.
The lone player in double-figure scoring for Storm Surge was Kameron Roberts with 19 points as well as six rebounds, two assists and a block, Zane Jackson finished with nine points, six rebounds and three assists, Joseph Suero bucketed eight points and grabbed five rebounds, while dishing out two assists, Jonibek Muhsinov had six points and seven rebounds, Leandro Batista put in four points, with three rebounds and four assists, James Osborne Jr. also scored four points, while Jeremy Suero and David Aviles had two points and two rebounds.
FLYT CLUB 58,
ISLAND BRED 55
A victory for Island Bred could have put them even for first place, but instead Jamal Qualls paced FlyT Club with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the win and two-game lead in the overall standings.
Dashaun Carey chipped in with 14 points and three rebounds, with seven points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds was Deshon Fantroy, Eric Armstrong had five rebounds, four assists and two steals, Jukus Hepburn added five points and four steals, Trey Boyanton III also had five points, four assists and two rebounds, Nick Center had three points and two rebounds and Dequian Youngblood had four rebounds and a block.
With a game-high 21 points was Island Bred’s Lamont Woods, also adding on seven rebounds, Malik Hunter dropped in 14 points with six rebounds, two assists and two blocks, St. Pierre Anilus contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, with five points and five rebounds was Jalen Mathews, Demetrius Roach had three points and two rebounds, and Andre Guieb put in a point and grabbed five rebounds.
GBE 74,
TUNE SQUAD 59
Keeping pace with the top of the league, GBE cruised to the victory guided by a 20-point, five-rebound, and two-steal performance by Chris Stewart, and a 19-point, four-rebound, four-assist, five-steal game by Justin Allen, Scott Juedy had a double-double in the winning cause with 10 points and 13 rebounds as well as four assists, Timothy Lewis tallied eight points, seven rebounds and two assists, Chris Weaver six points, four rebounds and three assists, Brandon Burrell five points, two rebounds and two assists, Dee Ruggs four points, four assists and six rebounds, while Dominique Flynn had two points, two steals, two assists and four rebounds.
Still looking for its first win, Tune Squad was led by Sky Kuchar’s game-high 25 points, with five rebounds and three assists, Roosevelt Joseph collected a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Shain Cormack put in 10 points, with three rebounds, Gage Merillat had four points and three rebounds, Reggie Wallace had three points and three rebounds, while Cesar Davila snagged nine rebounds and two steals.
KEYSTAR 48,
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 45
A 28-point outburst by Phillip Spottswood put KEYSTAR back in the battle for fourth place, as he also added three rebounds and two steals, as he was the only player in double-digit scoring for the victors, as Robert Spottswood racked up 10 rebounds with four points, Chas Spottswood also scored four points with five rebounds, Tony Roberts had four points and seven rebounds, Willie Walsh four points and two rebounds, Jamal Stafford two points and two rebounds, Alfred Rahming two points and three rebounds, and Cash Mingo pulled down seven rebounds.
For Nothin’ Major, DeQuan Garner ended with a double-double at 15 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Alex Womack put away 11 points with three assists, Irekaz Womack snatched nine rebounds with four points, with seven points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists was Kelvin Taylor, Kai Morton had four points, Nathaniel Hayes had two points, six assists and four rebounds, and deuces were wild for Michael Vereen with two points, two assists, and two rebounds.