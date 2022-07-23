With the Key West Adult Summer Basketball League starting to wind down, FlyT Club took control of first place by defeating second-place Island Bred in the squads first matchup of the schedule to remain perfect on the season at 9-0.

With just five games remaining, GBE (7-3 overall) is a half-game out of second-place Island Bred (7-2), as one of the three teams with a winning record, but on the come-up is KEYSTAR (3-5), who climbed into a virtual tie for fourth, with Storm Surge (3-6) and Nothin’ Major (3-7), while Tune Squad brings up the rear at 0-9.