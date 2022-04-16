Four years ago, Jennifer Averette became the first Monroe County athlete to compete in the USA Games in Standup Paddle as a member of Team Florida, but since having that experience the now 41-year-old understood that at some point her career was going to come to a close and she was looking for another venue to still be part of the sport that has given her numerous opportunities in which to succeed.
So when the chance to become an Athlete Technical Delegate on the USA Games Sports Committee for SUP arose, Averette knew it too good to pass. She put away the paddle and took out the whistle instead, as the Key West native is now part of the Special Olympics North America (SONA) team that is running the games. Averette will be second in command to the head official, also known as the Technical Delegate, who will be running the SUP competition.
“I have been working with the USA Games committee for the past year to get the competition rules set, plan the venue and all [that’s] needed for the running of the SUP competitions,” said Averette. “This has been my dream to get the sport of SUP into national and world games for Special Olympics.”
With the SUP taking its grasp with the Special Olympic Games through the Key West Invitational, which is a yearly event held in the fall on Higgs Beach, Averette also made sure the Monroe County athletes are still represented in the sport, and four years after he made the Keys debut at the USA Games, in Seattle, Washington, in 2018, Christian Harnish and Andrew Diaz will once again be representing Team Florida at USA Games 2022 in Orlando in June. Both will be competing at Level 2 and will be racing a 3,600-meter course (about two miles) on Lucky’s Lake.