Prior to the pandemic shutting down the Special Olympic Florida State Games in 2020, the Monroe County football squad found success at the event in four consecutive seasons. So when the 2021 edition also was called off, the Keys contingency decided to put their own exclamation on three months of practice with an intrasquad game on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Key West High Back Yard.
Typically, the Monroe County team would have traveled on Thursday to Orlando to play on Friday at the State Games, before enjoying an opening ceremony with a torch run as well as dance. While Friday’s contest was not the same, coach Randy Acevedo explained it was a nice replacement.
“We did the best with what we had,” said Acevedo. “They wanted to be out there, and we got good support from the college players and community. They had a good time and it was also very competitive too.”
Running onto the field in a cloud of smoke, breaking through a banner in a tunnel of cheerleaders, the athletes were greeted by the crowd who came to see them play.
“The nice thing about it is that when they go away a lot of their parents don’t get to see them, but this time they got to see them play under the lights, with the cheerleaders, the music and announcing,” said Acevedo. “They don’t even announce when we go to states, so that was nice for them, plus getting to play on that turf was a treat for them.”
The final score was 18-7 in favor of the Red Team, which featured returning state quarterback Dustin Emalio, as they will now wait until next August before starting practice again in hopes the state games return to the ESPN World Wide of Sport in Orlando in 2022. Until then, a majority of the athletes will move on to other sports such as cycling, swimming, powerlifting and bocce.