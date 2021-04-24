For a fan of Major League Baseball, it was a trip down Memory Lane listening to former star Doug Mientkiewicz at Somerset Island Prep School.
For the students who got to hear him speak at their Friday lecture series, Mientkiewicz talked about overcoming the odds as a teenager especially when things are not going your way.
Growing up, Mientkiewicz was always told he was too small, not fast enough, but it only made him work smarter and harder.
He must have done something right on the diamond and in life.
In high school, he played for Westminster Christian School in Miami with the likes of Alex Rodriguez.
He helped Florida State University win its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship with Conchs Jack Niles and Randy Niles.
He had a lengthy career with the Minnesota Twins and finished his MLB career with the Boston Red Sox.
And he was a gold medal winner for the USA Baseball Team at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia. In fact, he is one of only seven players who have a World Series ring and an Olympic gold medal.
Now, he has a fishing charter business in the Upper Keys and he is a coach on the Coral Shores baseball team.
After his professional career ended, Mientkiewicz coached minor-league ball, but now calls the Keys his home.
His message to today’s youth was teaching kids now more than ever.
“Whether you’re a teacher or coach I’ve learned, no matter the age, younger generations have a harder time focusing. It’s tough on them because everything is digital, they’re on a computer screen all the time. Just remember, whatever you do, do it with pride and be accountable and respectful.”
A father of a 15-year-old son and player for the Hurricanes, Mientkiewicz emphasized those two things.
“You might not like what someone above you has to say but you follow the rules and be accountable for your actions more so than ever especially with social media,” said Mientkiewicz. “You have to be careful and think before you hit send. You cannot erase that. I’ve managed players who went on to be major-league players and they had to answer questions about a tweet or something they wrote on Instagram in high school. They hear it all the time, but as the older generation I’ve had to retool my delivery, it has to be quicker, more condensed and animated — keep them aware.”
Respect is another key element to success, said the former Golden Glove first baseman.
“Just have respect for teammates, classmates, teachers and parents. I tell kids a lot, they don’t hand us a book on how to be a dad or be a mom. We do the best we can and if you don’t thank them now, I hope you thank them later,” said Mientkiewicz, who earned a lot of respect during his playing career. “With everything going in the world now, if you want respect you have to give respect and that’s one of the things I want to tell kids. Don’t be a follower, be a leader,” said Mientkiewicz, who also went back to the confidence piece. “I’ve managed a lot of players who lack belief in themselves. How can anyone believe in you if you don’t have belief in yourself? My son lacks confidence. He’s got it backward; he lets his success dictate his confidence. Your confidence is what makes you successful — not the other way around.”
He concluded with belief in one’s self.
“Trust the process, we always say that in baseball. If you could take one thing out of this it would be believe in yourself. Being cocky is fleeing, confidence never wavers,” said Mientkiewicz. “A confident person is humble, they respect, they have had negative things happen to them but they did not let it define them.”