Hockey has been way of life for the Cuneo family.
In 1993, E.J. Cuneo and a group of hockey buffs from up north were instrumental in starting the Southernmost Hockey Club to include the space on the grounds of Key West High School that is now the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
Cuneo got the roller hockey league started and sons Edward and Eric were a fixture at the rink, playing until they graduated from Key West High School and left Key West to serve in the military.
During and after their military careers, hockey remained a big part of their lives.
When Edward, 35, got out of the U.S. Army in 2014, he began competing with the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey program. This year, younger brother Eric, 25, a U.S. Marine Corp disabled vet, joined the team and came back to Key West with a championship banner from the 2022 Toyota | USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival, played April 7-10, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“This is my first time competing at the festival,” said Eric Cuneo. “USA hockey is for any veteran that is rated 10% or more disabled. They get to play in the Warrior Division. Now, with this program, they have around 10 or 12 Warriors programs around the country affiliated with NHL teams now. The word is getting out. It’s what they call ‘healing through hockey;’ it’s recreational therapy.”
Cuneo said not every Warriors program is affiliated with an NHL team.
“Luckily for us, we’re affiliated with the (Florida) Panthers. They have veterans on their staff who really support us,” explained Cuneo.
In addition to the Warriors program, the Disabled Hockey Festival holds games for blind, deaf/hard of Hearing, special, standing amputee and sled hockey.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been three years since the festival was last held.
The Panthers’ Warriors had a successful tournament, winning the Tier II Division. In other Warriors Division action, the Michigan Warriors were crowned Tier I champions; the Motor City Veterans won Tier IV championship; the Capital Beltway Warriors took the Tier V title, while the District Warriors took the Tire VI champs.
“We played six games in four days at the Lemieux Complex, where the Penguins practice. USA Hockey treated us right,” Eric Cuneo said. “Edward and I each had seven goals. In the championship game, he had two goals and I had two goals. It’s like a dream come true playing with my brother. At this level of hockey, I’d rather play with my brother than in the NHL. It was cool our dad played, too. He played on our lower team. Our upper team is made up of guys who have played a long time, and the lower team are a few of the older vets. The program is for everyone — not if you’re good at hockey or you did a certain thing in the military — it’s hey, are you a veteran and are you willing to be part of our thing. Everyone loves it so much.”
Cuneo said they practice as a team once a month at the rink in Coral Springs with a lot of interaction with the Panthers players.
“A few of the Panthers come out and skate with us. Ryan Lomberg is a huge supporter of our program; he makes us feel like one of them,” stated the younger Cuneo.
The eldest Cuneo, a U.S. Navy veteran, said he has come full circle with his sons and hockey.
“It was the biggest thrill for me to get to play on the veterans team with both of my kids,” said E.J. Cuneo. “It was kind of fulfilling to watch my kids do an activity I grew up doing up north. The people of Key West really supported kids activities. The Southernmost Hockey Club would not be in existence today if it were not for the people of Key West.”