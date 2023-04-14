The Hurricanes’ James Koester was nearly unstoppable with four of his six goals in the opening period of play. Marcus Wrazen tapped in a pair and assisted on two of the goals by Koester as Wesley Farrer also assisted on a goal.
For the Raiders, Atticus White drilled the nets for a hat trick and Jackson Way netted the final goal with 1:42 left on the clock.
14-AND-UNDER
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 6,
3D BOATYARD
PANTHERS 6
This one came down to the wire. The game was tied at 5 and with 1:50 left on the clock, Panthers Jakub Krytinar put in his fourth of four goals for a 6-5 advantage, but with five ticks remaining, Sawyer Hill netted his third of three for the tie.
Gabe Anton opened the scoring for the Cudas with two in the first period and in the third Luke Hughes scored an unassisted goal.
Krytinar scored the game’s first goal, followed by a shot from Ella Way on an assist by Archie White in the second period.
DRN MOVING
RED WINGS 7,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 6
Tied at 6 with time running out, Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest scored his fifth goal with 4 seconds left to help his team take the victory.
Kobe Greene opened the scoring at 14:40 in the first on an assist from DeForrest with a goal in the first, two in the second and two more in the final period of play. At 6:24 in the third, Diva Alwani scored with DeForrest on the assist.
The Cudas’ Gabe Anton racked up five goals with an assist on the second of a goal by teammate Sawyer Hill.
11-AND-UNDER
DEBOER PROPANE
BURNERS 8,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 1
At the end of one, it was a 1-1 tie, but the Burners scorched the nets with three in the second and blew the game open with five third-period goals.
Matias Sepulveda scored a hat trick, Adam Awan and Gavin Reid netted two each as Tristan Fernandez and Kane Kocis powered in one goal each.
The Eagles Maximus Meyer scored at 3:34 in the first on an assist from Zebediah Ewing-Fisher but the Burners goalie, Henry Heyn, clipped the Eagles’ wings.
8-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING
SURGE 6,
CHECK ELECTRIC
LIGHTNING 2
The Surge netted four first period goal led by Parker Silva and Nicholas Pavliashvili with two apiece as Kabir Mansukhani and Victoria Kaczka had one each. Ella Gurecky and Grayson Walsh each had an assist.
The Lightning’s Gintaras Pocius put the puck between the pipes on an assist by Preston Jackson at 3:02 in the first as Jackson had an unassisted goal with 5:30 remaining.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS
HEROES 16,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 4
Heroes’ Andrew James reeled off nine goals with Kenzo Liepins netting a hat trick and three assists as Weston Labrada and Lucas Krieger racked up two each. Ryan Peterson assisted on two goals and Krieger had one.
The Wahoos’ Jack Nicklaus scored a pair and assisted on one as Lukas Korb had a pair and Sasha James had an assist.