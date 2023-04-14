There was plenty of action in the Southernmost Hockey Club on Saturday, April 8, at the Southernmost Hockey Rink with a pair of standout performances from the oldest to the youngest divisions.

In 18-and-Under action, James Koester led the ANDO Enterprise Hurricanes with six goals, but it was Andrew James who netted nine in the 6-and-Under age group for the Miami Subs Heroes.

roncooke@bellsouth.net

Tags

Recommended for you