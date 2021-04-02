Riding in on a full-moon tide increased speed for all racers during the third leg of 36th annual Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup race series, which in turn ratcheted up the excitement as the difference between third place and 14th was less than 10 minutes with a fleet of 25 filling Key West Harbor with billowing sails on Sunday, March 28.
Using the southeast wind blowing 11 knots and gusting 12-14 knots in 2-foot “ever-changing” blue-green seas, it was Carlos Rojas racing on his 20-foot Nacra for the first time this series who claimed the overall victory in 35 minutes flat. Rojas had previously raced in the same multihull class during the January series opener, but finished in second on a Hobie Cat. This time during the trip to Sand Key and back, he was able to end the win streak of Ben Hermelin on his 16-foot Hobie Cat named Fred, who was just behind in 36:11.
Those two were far in front of the rest of the fleet, as third place went to John Parker on the Sail On who claimed top honors in the Monohull 40-foot-and-over Class by finishing in 48:51, just in front of Matt Stone on the Kimberly Ann who crossed in 50:44 for fifth overall.
Stone trailed fourth-place by 14 seconds, which went to Wayne Fox on the South Winds, which won the Classic Division, and just two seconds ahead of sixth place When & If (50:46) that was captained by Jack Maher to the victory in the Schooner Class. In second place among the Schooners was America 2.0. just 11 seconds back at 50:57 for seventh overall, while eight place was 27 seconds back going to Janet Snall on the Blue Q for third in the Multihull Class in 51:24.
In fact, 15 of the 25 boats entered finished the race in less than an hour, five of those in the Monohull 40-foot-and-over Class, with Mark Reinhardt on the Pampero taking ninth in 52:41, Chris Kiwi Weber on the Madre Maria in 10th in 53:17 and Donald Papavero in 12th aboard the Mesmariah in 54:28. The final boat in the class was the Blue Ice, with Tina Kelk navigating, and she was just 14 seconds beyond the hour mark for 18th overall.
Dave Arnold and his Fair Winds won the Monohull 30-to-39-foot Class with a time of 55 minutes flat, for 13th overall, topping class runner-up Lucas Bolger and the Delores that crossed in 15th place in 57:04.
As competitive as ever, Todd Stuart for the third time this series, won the 20-foot-and-under Class on the JRhino as his time of 54:07 bested Evalena Worthington’s Freya, which turned in a 55:20, and Brandon Kelk on the Hot Shot who completed the course in 59:42. They finished 11th, 14th and 16th overall.
The full-moon tides had racing so tight that there was was a tie for 21st between the Spirit on Independence, guided by Ricky Sands in the Schooner Class, and Jeep Callilouet on the Tera Dougtle in the Monohull 29-foot-and-under Class, both of which clocked 1:05:00 on the stopwatch.
The fourth, and final, leg of the 36th annual event will take place on Sunday, April 25, with a captains meeting the day before at Schooner Wharf. For information on the race, call 305-292-9520 or visit https://www.schoonerwharf.com/21wreckersrace4_captmeeting.htm.