The weather finally cooperated for the Key West Men’s Softball League as, after nearly three weeks of washouts, a full slate of game resumed at DeWitt Roberts Field. That’s where the good news ended for the teams playing a doubleheader as three of the four squads to do so suffered a sweep, the lone exception being first-place 5 Brothers, who doubled up the cellar-dweller Fire Fighters, to remain atop the league standings.
Rodriguez Cigars 23, Outlaws 16
The Outlaws were the first team to take on the challenge of a doubleheader, but by the third frame against Rodriguez Cigars in the opener, the home team was already trailing by seven runs. Despite cutting into the lead by two runs, the Outlaws would come no closer to start the night with the loss.
The lead actually was extended to double digits in the fifth by Rodriguez Cigars, led by 4-for-4 performances from Troy Curry, who had a home run, Andrew Rodriguez, who doubled, and Danny DiFabio, who rolled up a trio of doubles and a home run for three RBI. Rocky Ramirez was good for six RBI on three hits, including a double and home run, Bobby Lowe also had three hits, one for two bases, Paul Sanche also doubled and singled, while with a pair of base hits were Clinton Storr and Joal Rivero.
Parking a pair of home runs as well as a single for four RBI was the Outlaws’ Lito Lopez, Ronnies Presley also launched a long ball as well as two singles for four RBI, Alexey Vergas had three hits, Ariel Herrera doubled twice, Rakio Alfonso and Lester Jaume doubled and singled, with Marty Gregurich also putting a hit over the fence and singled.
Roostica 28, Outlaws 22
In the night cap, the Outlaws actually held a six-run advantage after three and a half innings, but Roostica scored 17 unanswered in its next two at-bats, including 13 in the fifth, and never looked back for the victory.
Perfect at the plate in five trips, Rakio Caradad had a pair of doubles and home run for Rosstica, with four hits apiece were Andy Perez, with a double and home run, and Miguel Gonzalez, with two doubles, adding three hits were Howie Schinder, with a double and inside-the-park home run, and Ralph Henriquez, one clearing the fence, Junior Guieb and Mike Abreu both doubled and homered, also with two hits were Lane Hilliard, Anthony Henriquez, both doubles, Hugo Valdez Jr., one double, and Hugo Valdez III.
With four hits each for the Outlaws were Ariel Herrera, Yasbier Siboret, with a triple, and Alexey Vergas, with a double, Ronnie Presley contributed two doubles and a home run, Marty Gregurich a two-base hit and two base hits, Lester Jaume two home runs and a single for five RBI, Rakio Alfonso a home run and two singles for four RBI, and Lito Lopez doubled and homered.
Rodriguez Cigars 19, Stock Island Boys 6
It was not a good night for the Stock Island Boys, which hosted the next doubleheader, as they never held a lead in either game, falling behind by double digits after two and a half frames.
Needing a triple to complete the cycle, Troy Curry had two doubles, a home run and four RBI in the win for Rodriguez Cigars, while Will Anderson had a three-base hit and three base hits, both going 4-for-4 at the plate. With a home run on three hits was Andrew Rodriguez, Clinton Storr also reached safely on hits three times, Rocky Ramirez tripled, homered for four RBI, Bobby Lowe doubled and singled, Garett Frey and Joal Rivero doubled and Dexter Butler singled.
Leading the way for the Stock Island Boys was Lazaro Rivera with a two-base hit and two base hits, Alex Torres doubled and singled, while Anthony Rodriguez and Jose Garcia had a pair of hits.
Roostica 22, Stock Island Boy’s 1
It only took four innings for Roostica to end the game via the 21-run mercy rule, as the Stock Island Boys’ night came to an early end, only scoring once before suffering the sweep.
Sending the ball over the fence twice, once for a grand slam, Mike Abreu powered the Rosstica win, while Hugo Valdez III doubled and homered for five RBI, with three hits each, including a double, were Andy Perez and Howie Schneider, Hugo Valdez Jr. had two doubles, Miguel Gonzalez parked a shot and singled, Junior Guieb tripled and singled and Anthony Henriquez had two hits.
For the Stock Island Boy’s, Lazarito Rivera tripled twice, Osmany Espinoza doubled and Jose Garcia singled.
5 Brothers 19, Fire Fighters 3
To complete the full slate of games, 5 Brothers and Fire Fighters faced off for the final doubleheader and it was the league leaders that controlled the pace in both games, trailing only once between the contests.
In front by 13 runs after four frames, 5 Brothers quickly dispatched Fire Fighters in the opener, Joe Stickney’s single, double, and two home runs for four RBI, Joey Figueroa singled twice, doubled once and cleared the bases with an inside-the-park home run, Angelo Guieb doubled, tripled and singled twice, Armando Rojas doubled, homered and singled, Oni Ferreiro Jr. had a home run and two singles, Terry Johnson a double and two singles, Casey Taylor homered and singled, Michael Olivera doubled and Tony Guieb singled.
Not missing at the plate was Stick Morales, who had a two-base hit and two base hits for Fire Fighters, Robert Franco doubled and singled, Colton Butler double, and with singles were Stevie Monsalvatage, Korey Rodriguez and Chad Rodriguez.
5 Brothers 14, Fire Fighters 9
Remaining in striking distance, Fire Fighters had a chance to split the two-game set, but a seven-run fourth by 5 Brothers was too much to overcome, leaving the winners atop the league standings and the losers at the bottom.
Fours were wild for Armando Rojas as he had four RBI while going 4-for-4 for 5 Brothers, Michael Olivera smashed a single, double and home run, also with three hits were Oni Ferreiro Jr. and Joe Stickney, Casey Taylor pitched in with two, while Joey Figueroa, Angelo Guieb and Terry Johnson all singled.
A triple shy of the cycle for Fire Fighters was Colton Butler, with a single, double and home run, while also with three hits were Stevie Monsalvatage and Robert Franco, Stick Morals doubled and homered, and with singles were Korey Rodriguez and Chad Rodriguez.