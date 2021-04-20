There was no doubt to the winners of last week’s contests as both Fun in the Sun and Priority Vending scored early and often to cruise to victories in the only two games played in Key West Coed Softball action.
After triumphs against two of the newer teams improved the win streak to three straight for the Fun Bunch and Vending Company, both will be tested tonight against the other team sitting at the top of the standings, as McKendry Builders take on Fun in the Sun at 7:45 followed by the lone unbeaten squad Tropical Movers suiting up against Priority Vending at 9 p.m. The all proceeds the still winless Mike’s Painting going for its first victory against Cross Fit at 6 p.m.
Fun in the Sun 16,
Lost Boys 1
Scoring in every frame, Fun in the Sun allowed just one run in the third and rolled the rest of the way to the win.
Shannon Kelly enjoyed her three-hit night that included a pair of doubles, as teammates Mike MacKeown tripled and singled and Evan Schaffer doubled and singled. Pabel Noriega, J.W. Cooke and Lisa Socco all added a pair of base knocks, while pitching in with one were Maria Streusel, Allie Hill, Toms Grevins, Mack Desmond and Franci Steger.
Matty Atkinson had the only multi-hit game for the Lost Boys while with singles were Jacob Otten, Dean Aloma, Johnny MacFarlen and Justine Riley.
Priority Vending 21,
Cross Fit 4
Cross Fit did rally for four runs in the fourth and fifth inning, but by that point Priority Vending had already scored 15 and were well en route to the victory.
Courtine Leaheus had a three-base hit and three base hits in the winning effort, Tim Davis was a home run shy of the cycle, Casey Taylor tripled and singled twice, and with two hits each were Tiffany Brenner and Devon Spencer. Andrew Carmona added a double, and with singles were Jon Brenner and Amanda Meteors.
For Cross Fit, Billy Kearins tripled, homered inside the park and singed, Amanda Chacon had a two-base hit and two base hits, while with a pair of singles were Mike Bartlett and Eric Johnson. Jeff Walsh doubled and with singles were Jan Carry and Kellie Niles.