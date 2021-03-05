After an upset, of sorts, in the A Division of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League, Two Oceans Digital lost its first game of the season but still leads the league with a 5-1 record, followed by Arnold’s Towing Service and red-hot Fury, each at 3-3.
In the B Division, Florida Keys Electric remained unbeaten at 6-0 with a three and a half-game lead over the second-place team, the Firefighters, at 2-3.
A DIVISION
FURY 7,
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 4
It was just a matter of time before Two Oceans fell from the unbeaten ranks, with strong pitching performances from Fury starter Anastasha Boose, who allowed four runs on four hits and struck out six. In one inning of relief, Lillian Mayer was perfect with a pair of strikeouts.
The offense gave the pitchers plenty of support with 10 hits. Vera Rodger tripled and singled, Boose hammered a two-base hit and base hit, Gianna Wardlow singled two times, Skye Sterling smashed a two-run triple and with a base hit were Genesis Rocha, Luisa Cabrera and Valery Mora.
Two Ocean’s Zoe Barras singled twice, Julienne Vega drilled a two-base hit and Maicey Malgrat singled.
Ryleigh Harnish started for Two Oceans, allowed three runs on three hits, two walks with four Ks and Mila Graves gave up four via five hits and three walks and sat two on Ks.
FURY 7,
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 4
Fury sailed to seven runs in the top of the fourth and final frame to improve to 3-3 on the season.
Vera Rodger hit a run-scoring triple as Anastasha Boose, Genesis Rocha and Ava Artigue each had a base hit.
Boose struck out eight, walked one and gave up three runs on eight hits.
Lagerheads out-hit Fury, 10-4, but could not put the runs on the board.
Shylo Sanchez doubled and singled for three RBI, Maicee Gage hammered a pair of base hits as Tavyn Gage, Jocelyn Bochette, Kayla Ramirez, Rhyanna Rispoli, Lilee Gage and Aliana Perez all singled.
Starting on the mound, Tavyn Gage did not allow a hit but gave up three runs on six walks with two Ks, and Addison Means yielded four runs on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in relief.
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 7,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 4
Arnold’s started strong, with four in the second, but the Two Oceans defense allowed just one error and they scored four in the second and two more in the third.
Maicey Malgrat doubled home a pair of runs, Zoe Barras nailed a two-run single and Alexa Condella had an RBI single.
On the rubber, Mila Graves pitched the first two frames, allowed four runs on six hits, one walk and she struck out two. In relief, Ryleigh Harnish was perfect over the next two frames with no runs, no hits, no walks and she struck out four.
Arnold’s Brianna Brenner and Audrey Smith each had an RBI single as Janis Olsen, Allison Smith, Kaleya Cervantes and Mary Ellen Searcy each gapped a base hit.
Brenner toed the rubber the first three and a third, allowed three runs on five walks but no hits and she sat six on Ks.
Relief pitcher Althea Olsen yielded four runs on three hits and five walks over two-thirds of an inning.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 9,
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 6
It was another frustrating loss for Lagerheads, who held a one-run advantage, but Arnold’s came from behind with four in the top of the fourth to pull off the win and improve to 3-3.
Althea Olsen singled two times and with a base hit for Arnold’s were Gianni Felini, who had a two-run single, Brianna Brenner, who singled home a run, and Janis Olsen.
Toeing the rubber, Brenner pitched three and a third innings, let up two runs via three hits and two walks and she sat five on Ks. In relief, Althea Olsen gave up two hits, two walks for four runs and had two strikeouts.
Lagerheads’ out-hit Arnold’s, led by Addison Means with a pair of base hits for three RBI and Tavyn Gage ripped a two-run triple. Shylo Sanchez nailed an RBI single as Maicee Gage and Jocelyn Bochette both chipped in a hit.
Tavyn Gage started in the circle, allowed a run on four walks and had two Ks. Means gave up four runs on four hits and a pair of walks, while final reliever Lilee Gage yielded four runs on a base hit and two walks.
B DIVISION
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 9,
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 6
Florida Keys Electric remained undefeated with a 6-0 record. They took advantage of a several walks to win without a base hit.
FKE grabbed a 5-1 lead in the first, but Howe rallied for five in the top of the third to go up 6-1. Florida Keys Electric etched five in their half of the third for the win.
Kaleya Dickerson pitched the first two for FKE, allowed a run on a hit with no walks and she fanned four. Relief pitcher Chloe Kongos yielded five runs via six walks.
For Howe, Eva Norwood and Callie Griffith both doubled home a run.
The pitching tandem of Norwood and Lucy Katz allowed the runs on 11 walks over two innings.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 8,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 7
Niles was down by six runs but rallied for five, albeit not enough, as Florida Keys Electric kept their perfect mark for another day.
The electricians’ Carley Hernandorena doubled home a run and Kaleya Dickerson singled for the lone hits.
On the mound, Dickerson struck out six, allowed two runs on two hits and in relief Carley Hernandorena walked seven via seven walks and two Ks.
Niles’ leadoff batter Arianna Garcia hit an inside-the-park home run and Kaylee Williams doubled.
Garcia started on the mound, allowed eight runs on two hits, nine walks and she fanned six.
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 9,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 3
Howe pitcher Lucy Katz threw the full game and she drove in three runs via a pair of base hits to help her team win its second of the season.
Katz allowed the three runs on a hit and just six walks and she struck out five over the two innings they played.
Alice Garcia and Eva Norwood walked three times to help with the offense.
The fire crew’s Aliyah Arencibia singled home a run for the lone base hit.
Starting pitcher Mia Waldner fanned five, allowed two hits and walked nine for seven runs.