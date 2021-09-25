The Ravens’ Chace Gaertner was unstoppable on Saturday at the George Mira Football Field. He painted the Buccaneers’ end zone purple with four touchdowns to improve their B division record to 1-1 on the new season of the Key West Junior Football League.
In C division action, the Jaguars deposited a victory against the Packers and in Flag play, the Canes pull off a come-from-behind win and Seminoles never faded in victory against Wolverines.
B DIVISION
SHERWIN WILLIAMS RAVENS 34,
BACK COUNTRY BOAT RENTALS BUCCANEERS 12
Ravens quarterback Chace Gaertner rattled off four touchdowns and added an extra point and their defense all but shut down the Bucs.
With 16 seconds left in the opening quarter, Gaertner capped a four-play drive with a 37-yard scoring run. Following the TD, Jakub Krytinar perfected his on-side kick and was recovered by his teammates to set up Gaertner’s next score, a 14-yard run to go up, 12-0.
At 5:20 into the second quarter, the Bucs’ Jayvion King scored his first of two touchdowns — one a 68-yard run to make it a 12-6 game.
On the Bucs’ next possession, Ravens safety Luis Jose Hernandez tackled King in their own end zone for a safety and 14-6 advantage. Before the half, Gaertner took the pigskin 34 yards for six on his sticks and he dove over the pylon for the extra point and a 21-6 lead with 2:20 remaining.
The Bucs struck again at 7:55 in the third. Quarterback Mike Jayson Michel found King wide open who did the rest for a 64-yard TD run but was still far behind at 21-12.
Gaertner did it again this time with 4:53 left in the third on a 24-yard jaunt and he scored the extra point to go up 28-12. And he was not done. At the 2:18 mark in the fourth, Gaertner capped a 12-play drive with a 13-yard touchdown.
C DIVISION
FIRST STATE JAGUARS 21,
DJ CLAM SHACK PACKERS 6
The Packers all but gave the Jaguars their opening score after Noel Erickson recovered a fumble on the Packers’ 4-yard line. Ryland Brown ran it in the end zone and scored the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, Brown capped a two-play drive with an 18-yard scoring run. Gavin Cobb added the extra to take a 14-0 halftime lead.
The Packers refused to go down without a score. At 4:44 in the third quarter, Justin Osborne sprinted into the end zone on a 59-yard run but the extra point was no good, 14-6.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Cobb scored on a 1-yard run and added the extra point. The touchdown was set up by a Cobb 25-yard pass to Jimmy McCain.
FLAG DIVISION
ALVIN THE PAINTER HURRICANES 22,
FRANK’S PLUMBING BULLDOGS 20
The Bulldogs appeared to have this game in the bag, but the Canes never gave up and pulled off a come-from-behind victory.
At 7:35 in the first quarter, Ja’Siah Shine outran the Hurricanes defense on a 50-yard scoring run and he tacked on the extra point to go ahead, 7-0.
Midway through the second quarter, Hurricanes quarterback Hudson Cobb capped a seven-play drive on a 5-yard sprint into the end zone. Brody Butler converted the 2-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
As time expired in the first half, Renario Carey skated into the end zone from the 1-yard line, and Shine added the extra point for a 14-8 halftime advantage. The score was set up on a 20-yard run by Carey.
The Hurricanes opening the third quarter on a 50-yard TD by Cobb. The extra added the extra point for a one-point game, 15-14.
At the 4:40 mark in the third, Carey scrambled into the end zone from the 50-yard line but the extra point was thwarted for a 20-15 contest.
Cobb capped a 7-play Hurricanes drive on a 19-yard touchdown run and Butler’s extra point added a little cushion for the remainder of the game.
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 22,
AMERIGAS WOLVERINES 14
The ’Noles opening the scoring with a 6-yard TD on the wheels of Toren Thomas as Jace Moore added the extra point and 7-0 advantage.
Lavell Cartwright capped a 2-play drive on a 25-yard scoring run as Thomas was good on the extra point to go ahead 14-0 at the intermission.
With 5:42 left in the third, the Wolverines’ Jaiden Pierre ended a four-play drive with a 44-yard TD but could not add the extra point for a 14-6 contest.
As time was running out in the third, Cartwright took it to the house on a 43-yard run and Mason Rivero added the 2-point conversion to pull ahead, 22-6.
Down but not out, the Wolverines scored with 6:45 into the fourth frame on a 17-yard TD by Ke’Nario Sargent following a 33-yard run by Pierre to set up the score. Pierre also scored the 2-point conversion to cap the scoring.