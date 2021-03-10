Three divisions of the Southernmost Hockey Club were paused this past Saturday for precautionary measures, but the 18-and-Under Division went full tilt at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
Coming up this Saturday, three age groups will be in action. The U10 Division will take the rink at 10:15 a.m.; the U18 will play from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and, after a two-week hiatus, the 7-and-Under face off in a 1 p.m. contest.
The 14-and-Under will resume play after Spring Break.
During that week away from school, the parking lot and area surrounding the rink will be closed so Key West High School can refinish the road and back lot, from March 20-28.
18-AND-UNDER
GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 5,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 3
Even with a few older guest players in the Check Electric Lightning jerseys, the Generals broke a 2-2 second-period tie with three goals in the second and one more in the final period.
The Generals’ James Wrazen netted his first of two goals at 6:56 in the opening period, but the Lightning’s Rohan Alwani knotted the score at 1 on an assist from Jacob Baugh with 3:37 remaining.
Less than a minute into the second, Marcus Wrazen netted the puck with an assist from Adrian Mira. Tyler Meyer put the Generals up 3-1 in the 12th minute on an assist by Atticus White and, at the 11:06 mark, White netted a goal with James Wrazen assisting to go up 4-1.
The Lightning got right back in the game. At 9:52, Pavel Ivan scored with an assist from Austin Stotts. Just under 3 minutes left in the second, Shawn Hamilton put the puck between the pipes with Ivan assisting to pull within one at 4-3.
In the final period, the Generals added a little insurance, as James Wrazen put in his second goal with 16 ticks left on the clock.