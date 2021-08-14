The Glory Boyz Elite, better known as GBE maintained a steady course thus far this season in the 2021 Key West Adult Basketball League.
Not far behind is Island Bred with plenty of contests remaining for the other four teams, Nothin Major, Tune Squad, Snipers and Storm Surge.
Check out the action each Monday and Wednesday evenings at the Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.
SNIPERS 54,
NOTHIN MAJOR 46
Snipers’ Christian Stewart had a double-double with 10 rebounds and 12 points and teammate Lloyd Price netted 15 points, 6 from downtown, seven rebounds.
Benjamin Moore Jr. cranked in six points and grabbed six boards, Donjae Valdez was good for four points and four rebounds. With seven rebounds and five points was Julius Hepburn, Scott Jeudy netted four, nabbed five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and a pair of assists, Skylar Kulchar hit a three-pointer and Greg “Curry Bryant” Armstrong pulled down three rebounds, two assists, three steals and he scored two.
For Nothin Major, Nate Hayes put up 15 points four from the charity stripe, grabbed three boards with two assists and two steals. Dequan Gardner netted nine points with two blocks and two rebounds, Darshaun Carey was big under the boards with 11 rebounds also had five points and two blocked shots, Keithy Valdez had two assists, three steals, four rebounds and eight points, Irekaz Womack handled five rebounds, three assists, three steals with four points, also with four was Kelvin Taylor and three rebounds.
GLORY BOYZ ELITE (GBE) 55,
NOTHIN MAJOR 53
Mike Dinkins netted three treys to fill out his 11 points and Tim Lewis also scored 11 with five rebounds to power GBE to victory. Christian Steward also hit in double figures with 10 points and he grabbed eight rebounds. Dominique Flynn had four rebounds and scored eight, Jalen Harper hit a trey and with two each was Deondre and Brandon.
Once again, Nathaniel Hayes led his team with 17 points, seven from the free-throw line and he nabbed four steals with seven assists. Keithy Valdez netted 10 with two treys, four rebounds and four assists, Darshaun Carey pulled down 11 rebounds with six points, Daniel Dearman hammered the nets for a half dozen points, Jalen Matthews put up five with three rebounds and a trey, Dequan Gardner (4 rebounds, 4 steals), Irekaz Womack and Mike Vereen netted three apiece.
ISLAND BRED 50,
SNIPERS 40
The difference-maker was the 21 points that Antonio Guieb bucketed a pair of treys, to go along with five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Saint Pierre Annylus nabbed 12 rebounds and four steals and netted six with two assists. Gerald Hernandez hit two from downtown with five boards and two steals, Angelo Guieb had two assists, two steals and netted four, Andre Guieb grabbed seven rebounds with a pair of steals and four points, Coach Demetrius Roach hit a trey, nabbed seven rebounds and had a steal, two assists and blocked a shot. Daryl Lewis Jr. handled six rebounds with two assists and three points as Tony Roberts netted three and nabbed four boards.
The Snipers’ Scott Jeudy hammered home 11 points and he grabbed nine rebounds and four steals as Benjamin Moore Jr. netted 10 with seven rebounds, one assist, steal and block. Odelton Page had eight points with half as many rebounds and Greg “Curry Armstrong” Bryant scored all four of his points from the free-throw line with six rebounds and three assists.