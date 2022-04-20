Not very often does a team endure a shutout, but it occurred in the 11-and-Under Division.
What is even more rare is a double shutout.
In the 14-and-Under Division, the Keys Imaging Surge and All Aspects Eagles played to a 0-0 tie.
Hats off to the goalies Marion Koester for Keys Imaging and All Aspects Eagles’ Mateo Lopez, who both gained a lot of valuable experience as they are sometimes asked to play up in the 18-and-Under age group.
The league will be out of action on Saturday, April 23. They get the opportunity to attend a Florida Panthers game, but will be back at the Southernmost Hockey Rink on Saturday, April 30, as playoffs begin for the U11 age group.
18-AND-UNDER
GSCC GENERALS 6,
ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 6
The Hurricanes took a 1-0 advantage at 8:08 in the first period. James Koester scored on Generals goalie and sister Marion Koester playing up from the U14 league. The lead held until the Generals’ offense began to gel. At 14:42 in the second, Tyler Meyer netted the first of two goals for a 1-1 tie.
The Hurricanes took over at 2-1 on a goal by Roan Milelli. One minute later, Meyer put in his second at 9:25 for a 2-2 tie.
At the second period was about to end, Generals’ James Wrazen put in his first of three goals to take a 3-2 advantage with 1:11 left.
Over a minute into the third, Hurricanes’ Rohan Alwani put the game in a third deadlock, 3-3, on an assist by Robert Beras-Natera.
Wrazen scored again, this time at the 10:23 mark for a 4-3 Generals short-lived lead. At the 8:54 mark, Alejandro Vega-Borrero ripped the back of the net with James Koester on the assist for a 4-4 tie.
Beras-Natera put the Hurricanes on top with a goal at the 5:38 mark and as expected, the game was tied this time on the third goal by James Wrazen with Meyer on the assist.
James Koester racked up his second goal and a 6-5 lead for the Hurricanes, but with 1:25 showing on the clock, Atticus White put in the game-tying goal.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 0,
ALL ASPECTS EAGLES 0
This was the rarest of endings as the defenses and goalies on both teams were on top of their games. Keys Imaging’s goalie Marion Koester and the Eagles net-minder Mateo Lopez were flawless in the cage.
11-AND-UNDER
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 8,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 3
Lukas Zelezny lit up the scoreboard with a hat trick and an assist for the Lightning. With two goals each were Aidan Trujillo and Rylie Abromowitz, Presley Graham scored once as Ryder Almeda had three assists and Cate Koester teamed up with Almeda with one of the assists.
The Barracudas’ Sebastian Davis scored at 11:23 in the second on a double assist of Gabriella Lopez to Armands Berzins to Davis. Just over a minute later, Davis netted a second with Lopez on the assist. At 3:40 in the second, the Barracudas netted their final goal off the stick of Joshua Paidosh.
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 8,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 1
Jad DeForrest powered up the Red Wings with four goals and with two each were Kobe Greene and Avery Miller.
Down 8-0, the Barracudas avoided another shutout on a goal by Joshua Paidosh with 5:42 left in the match.
8-AND-UNDER
ALL ISLAND INSPECTIONS SHARKS 4,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 0
Goalie Adam Awan was a shark in the net dousing the Burners offense.
Sharks’ Matias Sepulveda netted a pair of goals — one in the first and one in the third period — as Adele Ruzickova and Matthew Sheer scored one goal each.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAM SUBS HEROES 8,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 6
The Heroes’ Jack Nicklaus and Nicholas Pavliashvill each scored a hat trick, as Parker Silva netted one and assisted on a goal. West Internicola assisted on two of the goals by Pavliashvill.
The Wahoos’ Avelin Bires reeled off a pair of goals and with a net apiece were Alma Bires, Ella Gurecky and Victoria Kaczka.