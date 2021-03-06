Regatta conditions at the start the second leg of the 36th annual Schooner Wharf Wreckers’ Cup race series were a bit tricky, according to officials, with the wind battling against a full moon max ebb current of 2.3 knots last Sunday, Feb. 28, from Key West Harbor to Sand Key Lighthouse and back.
Thankfully for the participants, there was a east-southeast wind blowing 16 to 19 knots, making for a fast race course as sea turtles and dolphins kept company with the fleet in a milky-green sea with white caps at the reef.
The speed was noticeable, as times were nearly cut in half from the first race of the four-race series, with Ben Hermelin guiding a hobie cat called Fred to the overall victory, as well as the title in the Multihull Class with a time 33 minutes and 48 seconds.
Fred just edged out Zodiak, with Jim Strebeck aboard, who was second in the class and third overall, in 41:11, as well as Jack Zavoral and the Traveler, who was sixth overall in 48:21 and Brad Barker aboard Aria, who was ninth overall out of 28 boats, in 49:31.
Cruising to a second-place finish to win the Schooner Class was Wade Miller at the helm of America 2.0 in 35:43, just in front of Seth Salzmann on the When & If, which was fourth overall in 43:51.
Wayne Fox captaining the South Wind claimed fifth overall and the victory in the Classic class in 45:55, and John Parker with the Sail On was sixth overall in 46:24, topping Monohull 40-feet-and-over class contenders Thomas Greemann (51:37) on Solstice and Tina Kelk (58:00) on Blue Ice.
The Monohull-29-foot-and-Under Class was also tightly contested with Todd Stuart and the J Rhino, in 47:20, staying in front of Evalena Worthington and the Freya, who finished in a time of 54:34, as well as Brandon Kelk and the Hot Shot, who was 18th overall on J 24 in 57:22.
Forest Gras won the Monohull 30-to-39-foot Class with Captain Morgan in 51:42, second in front of Elliott Vrana with the Here & Now in 52:06. The class had the most boats finish the race, as third in the class was Dave Arnold in 53:09 with the Fair Winds, fourth was Joe Carter on the Althea coming in at the 55:53 mark, Clay Mills was fifth on the Sedna in 57:17 and in sixth was Michael Cafferty and the Gypsy II in 58 minutes flat.
Local and visiting sailors are welcome to join in the last two races of the series, which are schedule to be held on Sunday, March 28 and April 25. For information, call 305-292-9520, or visit the website at https://schoonerwharf.com/21wreckersrace_results.htm