The Key West Conchs, from left, Coach Randy Acevedo, Nelson Alejandro, Dustin Emailo, Kai Simsic-Swanson, Jennie Wasserman, Lenea Edwards, Jennifer Averette, Michael Neri and Coach Angel Torres, celebrate a fourth-place finish during the Special Olympics Invitational at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, home of the Buccaneers.
The Key West Flag Football Team gets ready to take the field at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Photo provided
The Key West Conchs, from left, Coach Randy Acevedo, Nelson Alejandro, Dustin Emailo, Kai Simsic-Swanson, Jennie Wasserman, Lenea Edwards, Jennifer Averette, Michael Neri and Coach Angel Torres, celebrate a fourth-place finish during the Special Olympics Invitational at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, home of the Buccaneers.
The end zone at Raymond James Stadium is no longer an unfamiliar place for the Key West Special Olympic Flag Football team, as they visited the red-painted grass a few times during the Special Olympic Invitational, which was played at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, April 22.
“That’s really cool they can say, ‘I played where Tom Brady played,’” said coach Randy Acevedo. “It was a great experience for them and myself. It was pretty cool to play in the same stadium where the Bucs play, get to walk around and see it, it was just a nice experience for everyone.”
The teams from Key West — consisting of Michael Neri, Dustin Emailo, Nelson Alejandro, Jennifer Averette, Lenea Edwards, Kai Simsic-Swanson and Jennie Wasserman — finished fourth in the event, but making things a bit more challenging, two of the team’s top playmakers suffered injuries during the games, although the coach furthered that both played through the pain to help their squad.
“It’s tough when one of our key players go down, and it was in each of the games,” said Acevedo. “They played really well and both games came down to touchdown passes at the end of the game.”
The opportunity to play on the Buccaneers’ gridiron was a makeup for the missed State Games in November, which were canceled due to Hurricane Nicole striking the area, extending their practices for nearly a half-year longer than expected with a short hiatus now upcoming before the team reconvenes in August.
“We always see who comes out and if we get some unified partners, then great we will play that classification, and if not then we have some athletes who are ready to go,” Acevedo said.