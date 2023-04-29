The end zone at Raymond James Stadium is no longer an unfamiliar place for the Key West Special Olympic Flag Football team, as they visited the red-painted grass a few times during the Special Olympic Invitational, which was played at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, April 22.

“That’s really cool they can say, ‘I played where Tom Brady played,’” said coach Randy Acevedo. “It was a great experience for them and myself. It was pretty cool to play in the same stadium where the Bucs play, get to walk around and see it, it was just a nice experience for everyone.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you