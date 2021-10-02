Often called the toughest position on the field, the center is the foundation of the offensive line. The players are required to make a good snap to the quarterback and fend off hard-charging defenses to keep the play-caller safe until they can hand off, pass or run the pigskin.
In the Key West Junior Football League, centers do not have the intense responsibility as they do in prep, college and professional leagues, but after they hike the ball, most of the times on their heads, they have to stand strong and not be afraid to take a hit.
On the schedule for Saturday, Oct. 2, at George Mira Field, the C Division takes the field at 10 a.m. with the Keys Island Runners Dolphins taking on the DJ’s Clam Shack Packers. At 11:30 or thereabouts, UME Buccaneers and Shrimp Pimp Seahawks faceoff in a tough B Division contest. Around 1:30 p.m. it’s the Alvin the Painter Hurricanes and Moore Than Fades Seminoles in the first of two Flag Division contests. At approximately 2:30 p.m. the Certified Appliance Repair Wolverines and the Back Country Boat Rentals Gators end the day of exciting youth football action.
FLAG DIVISION
BACK COUNTRY BOAT RENTALS GATORS 39,
FRANKS PLUMBING BULLDOGS 33
Although the Gators never trailed, the Bulldogs tied the game at 33 late in the fourth quarter but, with a few ticks left on the clock, the Gators scored the winning TD.
At 5:45 in the first, Jaxon Flatt took the ball to the house on a 45-yard TD run and Jeremiah Marius added the two-point conversion.
Just over a minute later, Bulldogs’ Renario Carey scored on a 50-yard sprint that lasted 22 second, but the extra points were thwarted for an 8-6 game to end the opening quarter.
With four mintues showing in the half, Leondre Marius capped a seven-play drive with a 10-yard run to end the first half at 14-6.
Carey did it again, this time rambling 50 yards to the end zone with 7:42 left to get close at 14-12.
After two minutes elapsed, Leondre Marius countered with a 50-yard TD to put the Gators up 20-12.
At 3:14 in the third, the Dawgs’ Ja’Siah Shine did his own 50-yard scoring run to pull within two for a 20-18 score.
Right before the end of the third, Flatt added a 50-yarder as Leondre Marius added the two-point conversion for a big 27-18 advantage.
But the Bulldogs were not to be denied. At the 7:48 mark in the fourth, Carey struck for another 50-yard TD run and Shine added the two-pointer to draw to a 27-25 Gators lead.
With 2:45 showing on the clock, Leondre Marius ended a four-play drive with a 22-yard TD, but the extra point run was stopped to put the Gators ahead, 33-25.
As time was running out, the Bulldogs tied the game on a two-play, 34-yard scoring run by Carey and Shine’s two-point run knotted the game at 33.
But, with three seconds left in the game, Leondre Marius broke free and rambled into the Bulldogs’ end zone on a 41-yard run to end the game.
ALVIN THE PAINTER HURRICANES 36,
AMERIGAS WOLVERINES 8
The Hurricanes won their second straight game with a balanced scoring attack.
Cane’s running back Brody Butler opened the scoring at the 7:49 mark in the first quarter on a 50-yard run as quarterback Hudson Cobb added the two-pointer for an 8-0 lead.
With just over a minute left in the opening period, Cobb scored from the Wolverines 39-yard line and this time it was Butler that broke the two-point conversion for a 16-0 advantage.
Cobb did it again, this time on a 53-yard run with 17 second left in the half and he passed to Butler to score the extra point and end the half at 24-0.
The Wolverines held the Canes scoreless in the third period, but with 57 seconds left, Wyatt Garcia ended a three-play drive on a 22-yard TD.
The Wolverines would not go down without a fight. At 6:36 in the fourth quarter, Ke’Nario Sargent rambled 50 yards for six on his sticks and the two-point conversion was good by Tyce Stellaworth for a 30-8 contest.
Hurricanes’ Butler capped the scoring at 3:48 in the fourth on a one-play, 50-yard scoring run.
C DIVISION
FIRST STATE BANK JAGUARS 12,
KEYS ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 0
Following a 51-yard kickoff return by the Jaguars Jessie Hubbard, Jonathan Joseph dove over the end zone to cap a five-play drive for a 6-0 advantage at 5:46 in the first quarter.
With 4:48 left in the half, the Jaguars’ Gavin Cobb ended a 10-play drive, set up on a fumble recovery by Chay Blanco, with a 5-yard TD.
After that, the defenses took over and no score was recorded in the second half of play.
B DIVISION
SHERWIN WILLIAMS RAVENS 40,
SHRIMP PIMP SEAHAWKS 19
The Seahawks controlled the first quarter, but the Ravens ran away with the game midway through the second.
At the 8:11 mark in the opening frame, following a 38-yard pass from Seahawks QB Matthew Oviedo to Oliver Zanetti, Devin Stehly powered his way into the end zone for a 6-0 lead.
With 2:56 in the first, Raven’s Nicholas Talpasz capped a nine-play drive with a three-yard TD and the extra point by Chace Gaertner was good to go up 7-6.
The Seahawks took a 12-7 advantage with 1:30 remaining in the opening frame. Oviedo set up the scoring run on a 21-yard pass to Tyrese Scott who scored the go-ahead TD.
The Ravens took control at 7:35 in the second quarter on a 1-yard dive by Gaertner and his tacked on the extra point to pull ahead, 14-12.
With 1:15 left in the half, Gaertner scored on a 6-yard TD and his extra point on an 18-yard pass to Jakub Krytinar and 21-12 advantage.
Seahawks’ Oliver Zanetti broke free and scored a TD on a 49-yard sprint as Scott added the extra point to pull within two, 21-19.
It was all Ravens after that. Gaertner capped an eight-play drive on a 3-yard dive and his extra point was good for a 28-19 insurmountable lead.
And Gaertner and the Ravens were not done. At 9:46 in the fourth, Gaertner finished off a six-play drive with a 3-yard dive, making the score 34-19 with 49 seconds left. Talpasz ended a five-play drive with a 23-yard scoring run.