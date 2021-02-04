A fleet of 42 vessels was challenged with 15 knot winds blowing out of the south in 1- to 3-foot seas and white caps at Sand Key Reef during the opening race of the 37th annual Schooner Wharf Wreckers’ Cup race series on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Of those racers, only Ben Hermelin on his 16-foot Hobie cat called Fred would be able to complete the course in less than an hour to take top honors in the multihull class. He was trailed by Carlos Rojas on Sassy, who took second in the class in a time of one hour, five minutes and five seconds.
Other class winners included Todd Stuart on the J Rhino, in 1:07:01, who edged out Evalena Worthington aboard the Freya, who finished in 1:09:21, in the Monohull 29-foot and Under Class; America 2.0, captained by Wade Miller, won the Schooner Class in 1:10:50; Dave Campeniello won the Classic Class guiding Gypsy in 1:22:54; and Matt Stone navigating Kimberly Ann to a win in the Monohull 40-foot and Over Class in 1:16:58. The closest race to the line came in the Monohull 30-to-39-foot Class as Alex Smith on the Mariner (1:32:20) held off Dave Arnold on the Fair Winds (1:32:56).
Sunday’s race was the first of four in the cup series with each remaining leg taking place on the last Sunday of February, March and April. For information on the event, visit the iconic waterfront restaurant and bar or visit http://www.SchoonerWharf.com.