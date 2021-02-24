Rarely is there a shutout in Southernmost Hockey Club youth action, but on Saturday there were two blank sheets at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
In the opening match of the day, the Deep Blue Printing Wahoos, with multisport athlete Sawyer Hill in the net, took a 9-0 victory against the Bascom Grooms Real Estate Barracudas in 10-and-Under play.
In 18-and-Under action, goalie Roan Milelli got his first shutout of his career for the Gulf Southern Construction Company’s 10-0 win against Check Electric Lightning.
18-AND-UNDER
GULF SOUTH CONSTRUCTION COMPANY (GSCC) GENERALS 10,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 0
A good defensive effort and plenty of offense, led by Adrian Mira with four goals, and the shutout by goalie Roan Melilli were the keys to the Generals’ win.
Landon Stotts, Marcus Wrazen netted two goals each and with one each were Tyler Meyer and James Wrazen.
10-AND-UNDER
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 9,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 0
The Wahoos’ Luke Hughes ripped the Cudas with four goals; Gabriella Lopez netted a pair and with one goal each were David Gordillo-Vera, Ella Way and Vivien Kenna.
Sawyer Hills kept the back of the net clear of goals with his shutout.
DRN MOVING INC. RED WINGS 2,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 1
The Red Wings flew to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Kobe Green off a double assist from Aidan Trujillo to Jad DeForrest.
In the net, Tyler Manzanares allowed a goal by the Cudas’ Ryder Almeda.
Alejandro Vega-Borrero also had a good game in the net with just two goals allowed by the Barracudas.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 6,
HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 3
Surge goalie Mateo Lopez and Caber Bausmith for the Hammerheads pitched first-period shutouts, but the Surge broke the “ice” at the 10:36 mark in the second on the first of two goals by Filip Hrabec, his second coming with 5:29 left on an assist from Kieran Smith to go up 2-0.
The Hammerheads got into the game at 3:09 in the second with Wesley Farrer scoring on an assist by Dominic Novotny.
At the start of the third, Smith powered the puck past the pipes, but the Hammerheads countered at 10:30 on a goal by Alejandro Vega-Borrero to keep it close at 3-2.
For a very brief period, the Hammerheads tied the match at 3 on a goal off the stick of Gabriel Anton on an assist by Vega-Borrero.
But the rest was all Surge. Robert Beras-Natera put in a pair with Jackson Barroso in between to ice the game.
7-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUBS GRILL HEROES 4,
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROL PENGUINS 1
The Penguins skated to a 1-0 first-period advantage off the stick of Marco Horak.
In the second period, the Heroes’ Gavin Zero tied the game at 1 with a goal at the 3:33 mark, and his second of the contest put his team up for good in the 11th minute.
Noah Latal’s goal at the 4:18 mark in the third staked the Heroes to a 3-1 advantage and the final goal came with 18 seconds showing on the clock with a goal by Zebediah Ewing-Fisher.