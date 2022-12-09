It was a race but the Southernmost Hockey Club got the Southernmost Hockey Rink ready for the 2nd Annual Wheelin’ On Bone Island Inline Hockey Tournament over the past weekend.
Back in September, Hurricane Ian did major damage to the rink and surrounding structures but a group of volunteers and City of Key West workers put in countless hours and get the facility back to almost normal for the two-day adult tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4.
Of the eight teams that entered, three from Key West took part in the fast and furious action. The Conch Republic and Ospreys competed in Tier 2 play while the Bone Island Brawlers won the Tier 1 bracket.
The Brawlers were no strangers to the local rink. Most grew up playing and coaching in the league with Kaemon Tomita, Jacob Tomita, Justin Tomita, Tim Tomita, Ryan Tomita, Kent Butler, Kevin McCord, Shawn Hamilton, Henry Shultz and Gatlin Gunn on the winning roster.
In Tier 2 action, District 5 out of the Daytona Beach area, topped that bracket but the Conch Republic made the finals in Tier 2, losing 1-0.
The Ospreys, mostly high school players, made the final four according to tournament organizer Bryan Silva. “It was amazing for them this year as last they didn’t do well at all,” Silva added. “The Bone Island brawlers went undefeated through the tournament and won in the final game 4-3 in overtime. It was a wild game.”
The tournament is an annual fundraiser for the local youth program which begins play on Saturday, Jan. 30, and runs until Saturday, May 20.
Free skills clinics for registered youth players are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Jan 21. Ages 11 and up will go from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while kids 10 and under will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Gear support is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.
New players, no matter their age and skill level, are strongly encouraged to attend the Jan. 21 skills clinic to ensure proper gear fits and to help coaches balance teams.