It was a race but the Southernmost Hockey Club got the Southernmost Hockey Rink ready for the 2nd Annual Wheelin’ On Bone Island Inline Hockey Tournament over the past weekend.

Back in September, Hurricane Ian did major damage to the rink and surrounding structures but a group of volunteers and City of Key West workers put in countless hours and get the facility back to almost normal for the two-day adult tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4.

