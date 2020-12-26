Despite everything going on with the pandemic this year, the Men’s Over-37 Softball League that plays at DeWitt Roberts Field has been able to mostly stick to their schedules this season and are now in the midst of enjoying a three-week break from action before they return to the field on Jan. 8, 2021.
Before Santa came down the chimney, in last week’s play, the Snappers did not leave out milk and cookies for the Jiabas, instead, they beat them in the clash for first place. Meanwhile, the Morays gave the hapless Roncos one last lump of coal for 2020.
DR. JERRY’S SNAPPERS 39,
BREAKFAST TOO JAIBAS 27
The Snappers (9-2) turned in the highest point total of the season, which proved what was needed when playing against the Jaibas (7-4). That’s because the Breakfast Too bunch meant business and jumped out to a commanding 17-3 lead by the end of the second-inning, shocking Dr. Jerry’s squad and leaving them using their stethoscopes to see if they still had a pulse. In the third inning, the Snapper’s bats came alive as they put up 10 runs and suddenly they were only behind by four runs, trailing 17-13. The tables turned when Dr. Jerry’s team got back to business as usual, adding another 26 runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. They put up 17 runs alone in the final at-bat, while the Jiabas added another 10 runs in fifth, but it just was not enough as it turned out to be the Jiabas instead that flat-lined in this one.
The Snappers bats were red hot, chalking up 48 hits on the evening, as Alexey Vergas led the way going 7-for-7 (home run and 8 RBI). Not far behind his whooping numbers were Willy Rodriguez (2 doubles and 5 RBI), Alex Torres (double), Raul Franco (triple) and David Flynn (2 doubles and 4 RBI) all putting up six hits each. Right behind them were Junior Guieb (double, 2 moonshots and 5 RBI) and Serbio Bortles (2 doubles and 5 RBI) both having five-lined shots on the night. Jeff Kurkowski added four line-shots and Jorge Martinez (double) added a respectable three base thumps.
For the Jaibas, their bats were not in a coma as they were active too, notching 39 hits in this contest. Leading the way was Marty Gregurich (double), John Hornyak (double), Harry Milliken (double) and Ben Blattenbeger (3 doubles, 4 RBI) who all turned in a five-hit performance. With four base knocks were Nick Hogan (4 RBI), Chris Hilliard (double and 5 RBI), Tom Haas and Kenny Dispenza. Stu Lilly chimed in with three base raps.
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 28,
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 19
They huffed and they puffed and they blew out the candle of the Roncos (1-10) efforts, as the Morays (5-6) tried to somehow remain respectable in the standings. The game remained relatively close up until the end of the fourth inning when the Morays were leading 14-13. However, the Wix masters lit a stack of matches in the fifth and piled on nine runs to pull away for good. The Morays were swinging away all night long, putting up 39 hits from the plate. The Roncos too connected with the ball, just not enough. The Roncos finished the game with 28 hits, sending them further into the dark and bottomless pit of the standings.
For the Morays, Dylan Kibler connected with everything in sight, going 6-for-6 from the plate. Ben Blattenbeger (double and triple), Marty Gregurich (2 doubles, 2 round-trippers and 6 RBI) both formed five hits apiece in this melting wax performance. Meanwhile, several players turned in a four-hit night, including Harry Milliken, Chris Hall (double and 4 RBI), Jeff Kurkowski (double), Greg Eagle (double and 5 RBI) and Chris Hilliard (double). Adding a base thump was Bob Maun.
The Roncos, Tim Nelly and Rich Baker (double) had four base knocks each. Tommy Lap (double, 2 dingers and 7 RBI), Jorge Martinez, Raul Franco (triple) and Nick Hogan all had three hits. With two base raps were Mike Balbuena (2 doubles), Darnell Henderson and Kenny Dispenza. Alexey Vergas calked one base hit.