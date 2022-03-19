The final team showed up in the loss column as Certified Appliance Repair not only lost for the first time, but Florida Keys Electric had an electrifying first inning with 10 runs.
Although there were, once again, good pitching performances, sluggers had a good day at the plate.
FKE’s Tristan Weech was perfect at the plate, hitting for the cycle in 14-and-Under action and he helped defeat previously unbeaten Certified Appliance Repair with a three-run shot.
In a 12-and-Under matchup, there were four home runs hit out of Peter Dopp Field.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila hit a grand slam home run against Jon’s Ham, which had two players who hit long balls in the same game. Kaiden Maltz hit a pair and Kaine Dickerson had one.
Over the next week, the league will take off for Spring Break but will be back in action on Monday, March 28, at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 15,
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 1
FKE shocked previously unbeaten Certified Appliance Repair with a 10-run first highlighted by a three-run homer by Tristian Weech. The pitching duo of Christian Koppal and Beau Bender combined to fan 10 with Koppal getting eight and allowed two hits and a walk.
With the stick, Koppal singled three times, Bender doubled and singled for three RBI, Brian Cassidy drove in a pair via a two-base hit and base hit. Paul Cassidy slugged a two-run single and with a base hit was Oliver Zanetti, Cruz Holmes and Erik Fiallo.
For CAR, Noah Mercer, Steele Gomez and David Martinez all singled.
On the hill, Mercer shut down the scoring in the final two frames with just a run with four Ks.
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 8,
COAST 6
Jackson Bernhard doubled and singled for three RBI, Jake Ferguson and Jace Rossi each ripped a run-scoring single as Uziel Estrada and Jayvion King each had a base hit.
On the hill, Jake Rodriguez and Colin Christie struck out four each.
For Coast, Joel Rodriguez hit a two-run shot, Leandro Batista doubled and Riesel Toledo singled home a run.
Rodriguez struck out eight over two and two-thirds on an inning.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 4,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 3
Certified Appliance scored four in the top of the fourth and held off a late rally. Christopher Barter doubled and singled, Roman Garcia hammered two hits and Josh Johnson tripled home a run.
Ty Hill pitched five shutout innings with just a hit and eight Ks. Garcia allowed the runs in relief.
Jake Ferguson and Jackson Bernhard each singled for Conch-Crete Pumping.
Bernhard pitched a gem; struck out 13, allowed the runs on five hits with just two walks and still took the loss.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 18,
COAST 3
FKE scored in every inning for the big win. Tristan Weech hit for the cycle — home run, triple, double and base hit — to plate three runners. Erik Fiallo slugged a trio of base hits, Anthony Martinez drove in two runs on two hits, Christian Koppal slapped two hits and Beau Bender and Isaac Martinez both had a run-scoring single.
Martinez and Cruz Holmes combined to no-hit Coast as Martinez fanned eight and Holmes shut down the sides in the final frame.
12-AND-UNDER
PAPA TONY’S 6,
JON’S HAM 5
Auggy Davila’s grand slam home run in the fourth for Papa Tony’s trumped the three long balls hit by Jon’s Ham batters Kaiden Maltz with two and Kaine Dickerson slugged one.
Papa Tony’s Niko Prokurat singled twice and Angel Morales added a base hit. Prokurat fanned seven over three-plus innings.
For Jon’s Ham, Maltz and Dickerson also singled and with a base hit was Jakobe Williamson, Hudson Balbuena and Christian Druckemiller.
SLOPPY JOE’S 8,
COCA-COLA 7
Kristian Masters doubled and singled, Leo Thibault doubled home two runners as Baylin Rodgers and Darreld Treminio each hit a run-scoring double.
Nick Besson struck out 10 over three and two-thirds innings on the hill.
Coke’s Jack Chapman doubled and singled, Jack Niles hit a run-scoring double and Carter Wirth singled home a run.
Chapman fanned nine over the first four frames.
PAPA TONY’S 9,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 6
Niko Prokurat doubled and singled twice for three RBI, Auggy Davila hammered a two-bagger and singled for two RBI, Carson Crockett and Luke Kiduff both doubled, Kaden Savedra hit a run-scoring single and with base hits was Logan Otto.
First Horizon out-hit Papa Tony’s but could not convert on the scoreboard.
Jayce Fernandez hit a two-run home run, Trent Thomas singled two times, Chace Gaertner doubled and with a base hit was Reef Guyet, James Carey, Denver L, Cooper Miller, Josiah G and Mason H.
Thomas fanned five over the first three innings on the hill.
JON’S HAM 5,
SLOPPY JOE’S 4
Down two runs, Jon’s Ham wrapped up the W with two in their final at-bat. Kaden Maltz doubled twice and Kaine Dickerson added a base hit. Tyrone Cervantes struck out six over the first four innings.
Sloppy Joe’s’ Derreld Treminio singled home a run and Nick Besson added a base rap.
Kristian Masters struck out seven in three-plus innings of relief.
FIRST HORIZON BANK 11,
COCA-COLA 1
James Carey hit a two-run home run and singled, Reef Guyet thumped a three-base hit and base hit, Cooper Miller singled two times, Josiah Gonzalez doubled and Jayce Fernandez added a base hit.
On the mound, Guyet was the team ace with 10 strikeouts, the one run on two hits and did not walk a runner.
Coca-Cola’s Max White singled twice to break up the no-no.
10-AND-UNDER
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 12,
BODYZONE 6
Alexander Wickers doubled three times and singled, Cayden Gonzalez also slugged three doubles to plate four runs, Carlton Howard singled two times, Gavin Cobb and Jimmy McCain each singled and Cuyler Thrift floated around the bases after he cleared the fence at David McCurdy Field with a pinch-hit home run.
Wickers was stellar on the mound the first five frames with 10 Ks, two runs on two hits.
For BodyZone, James Barber doubled home three, Jacob Rodriguez hit a run-scoring two-bagger and Wyatt Grizzle-Manning singled home a run.
James Barber went the distance, allowed 12 runs on 12 hits, walked but three and sat 11 on strikeouts.
TOPPINO’S 22,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 2
Toppino’s trenched 14 runs in the third to end this one after three. Hunter Hill tripled twice singled for five RBI, Chay Blanco cracked two doubles for three RBI, Jaxson Santelli slugged a two-bagger and singled to plate three, Jaecob Diegue hit a three-run double, Ryland Brown hammered a run-scoring triple, Mason Waldner hit a run-scoring double as Miguel Otero-Rivera singled.
Waldner went all three innings, struck out five, no hits and three walks.
BODYZONE 18,
KEY PLAZE CREPERIE 15
Key Plaza Creperie cooked up 10 in the first, but BodyZone muscled out the win with 12 in their final two times at the plate. James Barber doubled and singled twice for five RBI, Jacob Rodriguez drove in three via three hits, Roman Ubeda doubled and singled, Gavin Teal singled two times, Wyatt Grizzle-Mannie singled home two runs as Billy Robinson added a base hit.
Starter Justin Druckemiller gave up 14 runs on nine hits as Jacob Rodriguez allowed one more run via four hits and struck out five in the final two-plus frames of relief.
Landon Caraballo doubled and singled three times for three RBI, Wiktor Kowalik drove in four runs on two hits, Campbell Tabb and Ryder Almeda both doubled and singled for two RBI apiece and with a base hit was Justin Major, Khai Mellies and Devin Henderson.
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 10,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 8
Linda D reeled in eight in the first and had to gaff a seven-run rally to salvage the win.
Alexander Wickers ripped a pair of doubles to plate two runs, Gavin Cobb doubled and singled for two RBI, Jimmy McCain smacked a run-scoring double, Joshua Johnson singled home two runs and Cuyler Thrift added a base hit.
McCain struck out nine, allowed three runs on a hit and four walks over the first three.
Abel Smith drove in five via two hits and Kristopher Barroso doubled for KW Hospitality Inn.
In two innings of relief, Justin Osborne and Armands Berzins allowed just one run each as they fanned two apiece.