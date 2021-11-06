Although the regular season of the Key West Youth Football League comes to a close Saturday, Nov. 6, players are still lighting up the scoreboard with some big plays.
Last Saturday at George Mira Field, Sherwin Williams Ravens frontman Chace Gaertner and Alvin the Painters Hurricanes’ Brody Butler shredded the opposing defenses to help their teams capture big wins.
The final games today will start with the Moore Than Fades Seminoles taking on the Hurricanes in the 10 a.m. contest. At 11, the Certified Appliance Repair Wolverines and Back Country Boat Rentals Gators square off in the second Flag game of the day. The C Division game between the First State Bank Jaguars and Ravens will kick off at noon and the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks will face the Ravens at 2 p.m.
The Homecoming festivities will take place at 6 p.m. with the crowing of the new Homecoming Queen.
B DIVISION
SHERWIN WILLIAMS RAVENS 26,
UME BUCCANEERS 6
Behind the wheels of Chace Gaertner, the Ravens built a 20-6 advantage before the Bucs could get into the end zone early in the fourth quarter.
Gaertner started his day with a 38-yard scoring run to cap a five-play drive. In all, Gaertner rushed for 53 yards on the drive.
With 2:31 left in the opening frames, Nicholas Talpasz scored on a 13-yard run following an interception return of 45 yards and a 22-yard run by Gaertner, who also ran for the extra point and 13-0 lead.
Late in the second quarter, Luis Jose Hernandez recovered a Buccaneers fumble to set up a 74-yard TD run by Gaertner as Hernandez was good for the extra point run and 20-0 ad.
The Buccaneers had to fight for their touchdown. Jayvion King capped a 13-play drive on a 23-yard run to get back in the game at 20-6.
Gaertner iced the match late in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard scoring bomb to Sebastian Coronado.
C DIVISION
FIRST STATE BANK JAGUARS 34,
DJ’S CLAM SHACK PACKERS 6
With just over a minute left in the first quarter, Jaguars’ Gavin Cobb scored on a 14-yard run set up by a 23-yard sprint by Ryland Brown and an onside-kick recovery by Cobb.
Brown helped the Jags take a 13-0 lead on a 6-yard dive, which was preceded by an onside kick recovery by Jimmy McCain. Noel Erickson added the extra point.
The Packers’ Justin Osborne iced a 5-play drive with a 43-yard touchdown run, but the extra point attempt was foiled for a 13-6 game.
The Jaguars got in good scoring position for a 14-yard scoring run by Johnathan Joseph following 20-yard kickoff return plus a 15-yard penalty tacked on. Brown added the extra point to go up, 20-6. With 3:53 left in the third, Joseph took it home from the 4-yard line to end a 6-play drive. With the Noel extra point, the Jaguars held a 27-6 lead and were not done.
Brown scored on a 20-yard sprint with 6:11 left in the game.
FLAG DIVISION
BACK COUNTRY BOAT RENTALS GATORS 23,
FRANKS PLUMBING BULLDOGS 14
Although the Gators built a 16-point advantage, the Bulldogs pulled within two points in the third but could not stop the reptile’s offense.
At 1:48 into the first, Gators Jeremiah Marius iced an 8-play drive with a 1-yard run as Leondre Marius added the two-point conversion.
Late in the second, the Gators took a 16-0 lead on a 1-yard dive from Donoran Staffney, once again, Leondre Marius was batting a thousand on the two-point runs.
Before the intermission, Bulldogs’ Renario Carey sprinted into the end zone from the 50-yard line for a 16-6 game.
The Dawgs got closer at 7:42 in the third on Carey’s second 50-yard TD. This time the two-point by Ja’Siah Shine was good, 16-14.
It was far from over for the Gators. Leondre Marius iced a 9-play drive on a 3-yard run and Jeremiah Marius capped it off on the extra point.
ALVIN THE PAINTERS HURRICANES 27,
AMERIGAS WOLVERINES 18
It was close for three quarters, but the Hurricanes put it away late in the fourth.
The Wolverines took an early lead on a 33-yard scoring run by Jaiden Pierre to ice a five-play drive at the 4:14 mark in the first.
As time expired in the first, a 33-yard run by Hudson Cobb set up Brody Butler’s 11-yard TD as Cobb converted on the extra point run to go up 7-6.
With 4:10 left in the second, Pierre scrambled 31 yards to score after a four-play drive, but with 17 second left before the break, the ’Canes regained the lead. Butler capped a four-play drive with a 5-yard run set up by a 33-yard run by Cobb to end the half, 13-12.
Midway through the third, Butler scored from the 28-yard line and got there off a 17-yard run by Cobb. The extra point run by Cobb was good for a 21-12 lead.
The Wolverines pulled off some late-third heroics to get within three on a 52-yard TD run by Pierre.
It was tight, but with 2:10 remaining Butler iced their eight-play drive on a 5-yard sprint into the end zone.