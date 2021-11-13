After 10 weeks of hard-nosed play, the Key West Youth Football League finished off the season on Saturday, Nov. 6, with Homecoming festivities at the George Mira Football Field.
To top it all off, Janiliah Moore, representing the Key West Elite Cheerleaders, was crowned as Homecoming Queen. Also in the court were Tamika Kelly, representing the Shrimp Pimp Seahawks; Tamia Stevens representing the Sherwin Williams Ravens and Janelle Rodriguez represented the UME Buccaneers.
In final standings, the Seahawks finished with a 6-1 record to take first in the B Division. In second were the Ravens at 4-3 and Buccaneers finished in third at 0-6.
C Division winners were the First State Bank Jaguars with a 5-1 record, the Keys Island Runners Dolphins finished at 4-3 and DJ’S Clam Shack Packers ended with an 0-6 mark.
In the Flag Division, the Moore Than Fades Seminoles were tops at 7-1, second was the Back Country Rentals Gators at 5-2, next were the Alvin the Painters Hurricanes at 3-3 and with 2-6 records were the AmeriGas Wolverines and Frank’s Plumbing Bulldogs.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEAHAWKS 13,
SHERWIN WILLIAMS RAVENS 7
After a scoreless first, Ravens’ Chace Gaertner connected with Kai Woods for a 42-yard touchdown pass. The extra point run by Lemuel Roberts was good for a 7-0 Ravens advantage.
It was all Seahawks after that.
With 3:56 left in the first half, Joshua Lewis found Tyrese Scott wide open for a 28-yard touchdown pass. For the extra point, Lewis once again hit Scott for a 7-7 ball game.
With no score in the third, the Seahawks put the game away at the 9:46 mark in the fourth on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Lewis this time to Oliver Zanetti.
C DIVISION
FIRST STATE BANK JAGUARS 25,
KEYS ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 6
The Dolphins took the opening score at the 5:43 mark in the first on a 46-yard run by Mason Waldner for a 6-0 lead.
It was all Jonathan Joseph and the Jags offense after that. Joseph scored four touchdown his first with 30 second left in the opening quarter on a 5-yard run to cap a nine-play drive. He also added the extra point to go up, 7-6. Late in the second, Joseph finished off a nine-play drive with a 4-yard score and 13-6 lead.
Joseph hit again, this time with 2:10 left in the third on a 1-yard dive and his final score came with 1:22 left in the game on a 4-yard run.
FLAG DIVISION
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 12,
ALVIN THE PAINTER HURRICANES 6
It did not take the Seminoles long before they punched in a touchdown. At the 7:45 mark in the first, Lavell Cartwright rambled 50 yards to score his first of two touchdowns. Cartwright did it again, this time at 5:10 in the half on a 22-yard run to cap a seven-play drive.
The Hurricanes got on the scoreboard with no time remaining. Alberto Machado Jr. capped a nine-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 25-yard sprint by Hernan Joseph.
AMERIGAS WOLVERINES 26,
BACK COUNTRY RENTALS GATORS 24
There were five lead changes before the Wolverines could collect their second win of the season.
The Gators got things rolling with 4:58 in the first on a 6-yard TD run by Leondre Marius. The two-point conversion run by Jeremiah Marius was good for an 8-0 advantage.
The Wolverines’ Jaiden Pierre got his team on the scoreboard with 2:18 left in the first on a 52-yard run for an 8-6 game.
Pierre struck again, this time at 4:15 in the third on a 44-yard run and 12-8 lead.
The Gators took over on a 50-yard run by Leondre Marius as Jeremiah Marius ran for two to make it a 16-12 contest.
In the fourth quarter, the ball hit the end zone three times the first a 50-yard run by Pierre and he added the two-point run for a 20-16 lead.
Once again, the Gators rushed to a 24-20 advantage, this time on a 40-yard run by Jeremiah Marius and Leondre Marius added the 2-point run, but with no time on the clock, Pierre capped a four-play series with a 27-yard scoring run the final play of the game.