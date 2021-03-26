After eight highly-competitive weeks of action in the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League, play stopped this week for Spring Break.
Before it ended, there was a bit of an upset on Wednesday in the B Division. But don’t tell that to the Howe Orthodontics squad.
For the second time this season, Howe toppled the first-place team, Florida Keys Electric, to highlight the end action before the hiatus.
In early March, Howe handed FKE its first loss of the season, but FKE remained atop of the B Division standings with a 9-2 mark, followed by Howe at 5-4-2.
For the A Division, Two Oceans Digital returned to first in the league with a win against Lagerheads Bar & Grill and Arnold’s Towing fell to Lagerheads last Tuesday night, all in the friendly confines of Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field.
B DIVISION
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 5,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 4
The game was tied at 2 in the top of the third. Howe slugger Lucy Katz doubled on a 1-2 count to drive in what would be the game-winner and thwarted FKE’s final attempt.
Vivienne Lepowski ripped a two-base hit and base hit, Kaidence Kosk singled home a runner and Katz added another double.
In the circle, Katz started and surrendered two runs on three hits and four walks with three Ks.
For FKE, leadoff batter Carley Hernandorena doubled and singled and Kaleya Dickerson added a base hit.
Dickerson allowed two runs on three hits and two walks and sat five on Ks. Hernandorena yielded three runs and struck out three in relief.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 5,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 4
The Firefighters built a 5-1 lead and held off a three-run rally in the bottom of the third by Niles.
The fire crew’s Aaliyah McLeod drilled a run-scoring double and Jaelyn Estevez singled in a run for the winners.
In the circle, Mila Waldner and McLeod teamed up to toss a no-hitter. Waldner allowed a run via four walks and struck out six. McLeod surrendered three runs on four walks with three Ks. Niles’ Olivia Wiggins and Sofia Niles each walked in a run.
Pitching for Niles, Evaline Zanetti issued five walks and two hits for five runs with four strikeouts and Arianna Garcia was a walk away from a perfect inning and fanned three.
A DIVISION
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 13,
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 5
After a big second win on the season earlier in the week, Lagerheads ran into a fired-up Two Oceans Digital, who cranked out 11 hits.
Alexa Condella tripled and singled for four RBI, Juliene Vega doubled two times, Mila Graves hammered a two-base hit and base hit, playing up from B Division, Kaleya Dickerson singled twice, Maicey Malgrat singled home two runs and with a base hit were Zoe Barras and pinch-hitter Shyla Waldon.
On the mound, Graves allowed two runs on a pair of hits and two walks with two Ks, while reliever Ryleigh Harnish fanned five and gave up three runs on three hits.
For Lagerheads, Tavyn Gage tripled and doubled, Jocelyn Bochette went yard and doubled to drive in three as Maicee Gage singled in a run.
Pitching the final two frames in relief, Lilee Gage allowed three runs on two hits and two walks and she fanned two.