The rivalry between Florida Keys Electric and Howe Orthodontics has been exhilarating, especially for Howe, which upended the B Division No. 1 team twice, and on Thursday the two teams ended their games in a tie.
In the nightcap on Thursday — the final game of the regular season — Two Oceans Digital beat Fury to claim the top seed in the A Division even though they ended with the same record as Arnold’s Towing at 11-6 each.
Rounding out the A Division was Fury with a 7-10 mark, followed by Lagerheads Bar & Grill at 5-12.
In the B Division, Key West Electric finished with a 15-2-1 record, followed by Howe at 9-5-3, Key West Firefighters had a 4-12 mark and Niles Sales & Service finalized at 3-12-2.
Playoffs began on Monday and ran through Thursday.
The championship games are scheduled for Saturday at Rosa E. Hernandez Field. The B Division title match starts at noon and first pitch for the A Division is 1:30 p.m.
A DIVISION
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 13,
FURY 2
From the first inning, Two Oceans Digital left no doubt as to the outcome of this game with six runs in the opener and three more in the second.
Maicey Malgrat led the 11-hit barrage with a double and two singles to plate two runs. Alexa Condella slugged a two-run home run, her first out-of-the park dinger.
Leadoff batter Zoe Barras tripled and singled, Julene Vega, Nileini Manresa and Nina Manresa each drilled a double, Charley Lopez singled home two runs and Mila Graves added a base hit.
Ryleigh Harnish took the pitching victory. She allowed two runs on four hits and six walks with four Ks and Graves hurled one frame with no runs and she struck out two.
Fury’s Lillian Mayer drove in two runs on two hits as Valery Mora, Vera Rodger and Anastasha Boose all singled.
Boose allowed nine runs via eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. In the other two innings, Mayer yielded four runs on two hits and sat three on Ks.
B DIVISION
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 6,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6
Starting pitchers Lucy Katz of Howe and Kaleaya Dickerson squared off in a pitching duel as Katz allowed two runs on two hits and two walks and she struck out 10, while Dickerson yielded one run via three hits, no walks and she sat eight on Ks.
It was in the third inning when all the runs occurred. Howe relief pitcher Callie Griffith and FKE’s Carley Hernandorena yielded all the runs.
Griffiths gave up two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts, and Hernandorena surrendered five runs on two hits, two walks with two Ks.
In the final two innings, Katz and Dickerson resumed their roles and neither allowed a run for the tie.
Howe leadoff batter Eva Norwood doubled and singled for an RBI, Katz ripped a two-bagger to drive in a run and with a base hit were Charley Bracher and Alice Garcia.
For FKE, Dickerson hit a two-run inside-the-park home run, Angie Bringle tripled home three runs and Francesca Felini added a base hit.