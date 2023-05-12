All three of the older age groups of the Southernmost Hockey Club are deeply entrenched in playoffs as the U18, U14 and U11 divisions with more on tap for Saturday, May 13, at the Southernmost Hockey Club.
The 3D Boatyard Panthers has beaten both teams in the U14 age group but have a meeting with the Bascom Grooms Real Estate Barracudas on Saturday.
In the U18 division, the game went into overtime with the Cuneo Security Raiders pulling out the win while All Aspects Inspection Eagles also soared to victory in U11 action.
If the Raiders and Eagles can take a win tomorrow, they will win the best-of-three playoffs.
The 6-and-Under age group finished out their season with a fun game and awards.
18-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
CUNEO SECURITY RAIDERS 8,
ANDO ENTERPRISES HURRICANES 7 (OT)
Tied at 7 with 5:41 left in overtime, the Raiders’ Jackson Way drilled the back of the Hurricanes net for the game-winning goal.
The Hurricanes took a 4-0 first period advantage until the Raiders could score. Marcus Wrazen netted his first of five goals just 10 seconds into the game unassisted and Roan Milelli put the Canes ahead, 2-0, on an assist from Atticus White at the 8:33 mark.
Wrazen struck again, this time at 5:59 with Milelli assisting to go ahead, 3-0.
And they were not done.
Wrazen made it 4-0 on an unassisted goal with 2:11 left in the first.
Finally, the Raiders got on the scoreboard with 4 seconds left in the first on a James Koester goal.
The Hurricanes went up 5-1 at 13:05 in the second on a second goal from Milelli with White on the assist.
Way put in his first goal at 12:27 on the clock in the second on an assist from Filip Hrabec.
Wrazen got goal No. 4 and a seemingly-safe lead of 6-2 with 7:14 remaining in the second.
Raiders’ Wesley Farrer put in his first of three goals with 6:04 left to pull with three, but Wrazen drilled a goal at the 13:42 mark in the third for a 7-3 lead.
Cuneo Security reeled off four straight goals in the third with Koester scoring at 8:28 and 6:47 with Farrer and Hrabec, respectively, on the assist then Farrer reeled off a goal with 4:45 left as Colbin Hill assisted and Farrer tied the game at 7 with 4:12 remaining as Hrabec was there for the assist.
11-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 4,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 1
The Burners took off to a 1-0 lead at the 10:21 mark in the first off a goal by Matias Sepulveda but that was all they would score as Eagles goalie Easton Fryar had a shutout the rest of the way.
Cate Koester tied the game at 1 with 8:28 left in the first. Matthew Sanchez put the Burners up, 2-1, at 13:42 in the second with Zebediah Ewing Fisher was there for the assist.
Koester netted a pair of second quarter goals with an assist from Maximus Meyer on the second one at 3:39 in the second.
14-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
3D BOATYARD PANTHERS 6,
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 5
The Panthers continued their dominance in the league with a hat trick from Jakub Krytinar and a pair from Aidan Trujillo.
Jad DeForrest put the Red Wings up with 10:44 left in the first with an assist from Kobe Greene who scored with 6:20 showing for a 2-0 advantage.
The Panthers scored with 27 seconds left in the first off the stick of Trujillo with Ben Tutlewiski assisting. At the 4:48 mark in the second, Krytinar scored a first and netted a second at 14:58 in the third.
The Red Wings ended the second with a 4-1 lead on goals by Greene and Vivi Kenna with Diya Alwani and DeForrest on the assists.
With 10:48 left in the third, the Red Wings skated to a 5-3 lead, but yielded a goal by Trujillo with Ryder Almeda assisting, Krytinar scored a third with 1:55 left and Archie White put in the game-winner with 49 second left on a double assist from Krytinar, to Trujillo to White.
NON-PLAYOFF GAME
3D BOATYARD PANTHERS 6,
BASCOM GROOMS REAL ESTATE BARRACUDAS 2
Aidan Trujillo finished with a hat trick, Jakub Krytinar netted a pair and Ryder Almeda scored one and assisted on a goal. Also with an assist was Archie White.
Cudas’ Presley Graham netted a first-period goal with Levi Rosen on the assist and with 2:25 left in the first Sawyer Hill netted a goal.
8-AND-UNDER
NON-PLAYOFF GAME
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 5,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 3
Nicholas Cantatore put in a trio of goals and with a pair was Gintaras Pocius for the Surge.
Lightning’s Kabir Mansukhani powered in a pair of goals, Parker Silva scored once and Sam Alvizo assisted.