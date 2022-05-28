It all came down to the final weekend to determine the champs in three age divisions of the Southernmost Hockey Club.
In the 18-and-Under title match, the Andrews Inn Hurricanes took a big lead then had to hold off the Gulf Southern Construction Company Generals for the win.
The 14-and-Under game went into overtime before the Keys Imaging Surge could break the deadlock.
For the 11-and-Under division, the DRN Moving Red Wings dominated the playoffs and rocked their way to the title against the Check Electric Lightning.
The annual Charlie Smith Memorial Trophy was presented to a pair of 6-and-Under players who exemplify good sportsmanship and fair play. This year, the award was given to Deep Blue Printing Wahoo’s Adlynn Parker and Miami Subs Heroes’ Parker Silva.
18-AND-UNDER
CHAMPIONSHIP
ANDREW INN HURRICANES 8,
GSCC GENERALS 5
By the time the Generals got their offense in gear, the Hurricanes had already racked up five goals. In the first, James Koester netted three of his four goals and Tyler Meyer ripped the nets for one. At 10:52 in the second, Roan Milelli put the Hurricanes up 5-0.
At 7:14 in the second, Marcus Wrazen got the Generals on the scoreboard at 5-1, but the deficit grew bigger. With 3:10 showing in the second, Koester made it four on an assist by Robert Natera-Beras.
The Generals’ James Wrazen started the third with his first of three straight goals and the final GSCC goal came from Jackson Way off a double assist by Dave Pluviose to Atticus White. When the dust settled, it was a one-goal game at 6-5. The Hurricanes added a little insurance at 4:35 left with a goal by Alejandro Vega-Borrero and with 26 ticks left Natera-Beras got in a final goal.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 3,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTIONS EAGLES 2 (OT)
The game was knotted at 2 at the end of the third period, so it went into a fourth period of play. With 2:40 left Wesley Farrer netted his third of a hat trick for the game-winner.
After a scoreless first period, The Eagles Jackson Way scored but the Surge came back two minutes later for a 1-1 tie on the first of Farrer’s hat trick. Eagles took a 2-1 advantage at 11:06 in the third on Way’s second this time on an assist by Sawyer Hill.
At the 3:48 mark in the third, Farrer put in the tying goal to send it into overtime.
11-AND-UNDER
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 8,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 3
Before the first period was over, Jad DeForrest and went on to lead all scorers with six. Kobe Greene and Payton Melnyk each laced a goal for the Red Wings.
Lightning’s Lukas Zelezny scored with 2:11 left in the first on a double assist by Levi Rosen to Aidan Trujillo. With time running out in the second, Rylie Abromowitz nailed the back of the net with Trujillo assisting and at 9:26 in the third, Anthony Linares scored with Emma Anton to Zelezny on the double assist.
6-AND-UNDER
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 4,
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 0
Victoria Kaczka led the Wahoos’ win with a hat trick and teammate Noah Latal added one on the final period of play.