Tournament organizers and Island Bred’s Antonio Guieb, left, Angelo Guieb, Hugo Valdez and Monroe County Sherriff’s Deputy Brandon Rogers stand among the toys they collected during the fifth annual Toy Drive Flag Football Tournament. The toys from the tournament were part of the local Toys for Toys campaign.
Photo contributed
Team members from Conch House and Island Bred took time after a hard-fought championship match in the fifth annual Toy Drive Flag Football Tournament at the George Mira Football Field.
Photo provided
Island Bred defender Andre Guieb tipped a pass intended for Conchs House receiver Dequan Youngblood.
The fifth annual Toy Drive Flag Football Tournament was a big success with 150 toys collected and even bigger for tournament organizer and Island Bred player/coach Antonio Guieb.
In addition to a successful toy drive and tournament, his team went undefeated on Saturday, Dec. 18, to take the title for a second consecutive year and now has now won four out of the past five years at the George Mira Football Field.
Each player from the five teams that took part in the double-elimination 5-on-5 event donated at least one toy, all of which went to the local Toys for Toys campaign.
In the championship game, Island Bred took a 33-13 win versus Conch House to complete their day unbeaten.
In opening game of the day, Bahama Money took a 12-0 win against S.B. Painting. Island Bred topped Team NyQuil, 20-0, in game No. 2 while Conch House upended Bahama Money in the third match. S.B. Painting was eliminated by Team NyQuil in game No. 4 and the game between the unbeatens Island Bred and Conchs House ended with a 26-6 Island Bred win. In the sixth match, NyQuil eliminated Bahama Money, 26-13, and NyQuil was put out of the tournament with a 26-6 loss to Conch House to set up the championship game.
It looked like Conch House was going to fly to victory with a 13-0 advantage, but Island Bred started a comeback on a touchdown by Antonio Guieb but they missed the extra point.
On the Conch House’s next drive, Island Bred stopped the march and with 30 seconds left, Andre Guieb put the ball in the end zone on a pass from Hugo Valdes. Armando Rojas ran in the extra point for a 13-13 tie at the half.
Bred’s Devin Barber got a pick-six to start the second half and the extra point by Antonio Guieb was good for a 20-13 lead change.
Later in the second half, Andre Guieb picked off a Patrick Holland pass in the end zone and returned it for touchdown to go up, 26-13. The final blow for Island Bred was a TD on the wheels of Andrew Rodriguez.