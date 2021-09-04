It was no surprise that the top two teams squared off on Monday night for the Key West Adult Basketball League championship in a hard-fought, well-played match.
But the outcome was a shocker to the first-place Glory Boyz Elite (GBE).
After 40 minutes of intense action, second-seed Island Bred knocked off GBE, 55-45, at the Douglass Community Center Gymnasium to claim the championship.
Going into the game, Glory Boyz held a 9-2 record, while second-place Island Bred was not far behind with an 8-3 mark.
None of that mattered after the opening tip.
Glory Boyz appeared to be in control of the first half with a 25-21 advantage, but Island Bred went into overdrive in the last 20 minutes to pull off the championship.
In the second half, both teams kept it close, with Island Bred holding a slight advantage with just over 10 minutes left to play. GBE’s Keith Durden hit a pair of free throws to knot the game at 33 as neither team could gain a big lead.
With 3:47 showing on the clock, Island Bred pulled ahead, 39-35, and they held that four-point lead at 44-40 with just under three minutes left.
With 1:30 showing on the clock, Demetrius Roach canned two from the charity stripe for a 48-40 Island Bred lead, which GBE could not overcome.
In the final minute of the game, things got a little testy. With 28.4 seconds left, GBE’s Chris Stewart was fouled outside the arc and nailed all three free throws for a 48-45 game, but his teammate Dominique Flynn was hit with a technical foul for pushing. Island Bred’s Antonio Guieb shot the techs and netted two of three to hang on to a 50-45 lead.
With but a few seconds left, GBE was forced to foul Island Bred players who canned five more points from the free throw line for the final score.
Island Bred’s Lamont Woods Jr. had a game-high 20 points with eight coming from the free throw line and he dropped in a pair of treys. Woods also had one assist, two steals and five rebounds. Antonio Guieb finished with 17 points, two from downtown, eight points at the charity stripe, three assists, two steals, three blocked shots and he grabbed four boards. Tony Roberts hit five from the line for a total of seven points, with six rebounds, two steals and six rebounds. Also with seven was Saint Pierre Annylus, and he nabbed seven boards. Gerald Hernandez hustled for five rebounds, had an assist and he canned a deuce. Roach pulled down five rebounds with one assist and two points and Andre Guieb gathered four rebounds with an assist and a steal.
Mike Dinkins led the way for Glory Boyz Elite with 11 points, a trey and four free throws, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Stewart netted eight with two boards one assist and a steal, Timothy Lewis also scored eight points and had a game-high nine rebounds. Brandon Burrell picked up eight rebounds and scored seven. Durden hit three from the line for five points and he picked up three rebounds, Jalen Harper hit a trey for three points, Flynn handed off four assists, with two steals and two points, Deondre Fields canned a free throw and nabbed one rebound and with one rebound each were Chris Weaver and Paul Roberts Jr.