After a slow start to the season, Island Bred capped a five-game win streak with the championship of the Key West Adult Flag Football League on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the George Mira Football Field.

The second-seed Island Bred came into the night with a 6-6 record and took a win against the third-seed Renegades (3-8) in the semifinal game for a spot in the title match against the No. 1 seed Conchs House sporting an 8-3 mark.

