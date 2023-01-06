Before the championship game began for the Key West Adult Flag Football League, members of Island Bred and Conchs House took time for a group photo. The No. 2-seed Island Bred pulled off an upset against top-seeded Conch House with a 34-19 victory at the George Mira Football Field.
Conch House QB Keith Durden faked a handoff to Dorian Cannon (No. 5) and threw back to Cannon for an unsuccessful halfback pass.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
Island Bred defensive back Alvin Howard could not get to the long pass to Conch House receiver Timothy Lewis (No. 17) for a TD in the championship game.
Island Bred receiver St. Pierre Anilus had to reach for a long pass but got a handle on it for a touchdown in the title game against Conchs House defenders Bubba Marius and Emmanuel Gonzalez.
Island Bred ball carrier Antonio Guieb put the moves on Conch House’s Poppy Marius (No. 2) and Emmanuel Gonzalez during the title match.
Island Bred’s Andre Guieb leaped for a pass intended for Renegades receiver Ocho DeArman as teammate Devin Barber (No. 3) blocked Sam Odomo to open the way for a Guieb pick-6 in the semifinal matchup.
Island Bred’s Devin Barber just missed the flag of Renegade’s quarterback Alfred ‘Buc’ Rahming during the semifinal game.
Island Bred speedster R.J. Brown ‘sacked’ Renegades QB Ocho DeArman two times.
Renegades receiver Sam Odorno hauled in a bomb from QB Buc Rahming with Island Bred’s Carlton Howard and St. Pierre Anilus in his back pocket during the semifinal game.
After a slow start to the season, Island Bred capped a five-game win streak with the championship of the Key West Adult Flag Football League on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the George Mira Football Field.
The second-seed Island Bred came into the night with a 6-6 record and took a win against the third-seed Renegades (3-8) in the semifinal game for a spot in the title match against the No. 1 seed Conchs House sporting an 8-3 mark.
It was a bit of revenge for Island Bred after losing to Conch House in the recent Toys for Tots Flag Football Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ISLAND BRED 34,
CONCH HOUSE 19
Island Bred quarterback Antonio Guieb threw 17 completions, five for touchdowns, with just one interception and no sacks.
Brother Andre Guieb racked up five receptions with a pair of TDs and one extra point; Alvin Howard also had five receptions with a TD and an extra point. Armando Rojas finished with a touchdown and extra point reception, R.J. Brown had a reception for an extra point and St. Pierre Anilus pulled in a TD pass on three receptions.
For Conch House, quarterback Keith Durden had 22 completions with three touchdowns and just one pick with no sacks allowed. Dorian Cannon had a pair of touchdowns on five receptions, DeQuan Youngblood pulled down four passes, Justin Allen caught a TD and extra point on seven receptions, Tim Lewis caught a long TD pass and had a pick, Poppy Marius had one interception and younger bro Bubba Marius pulled in a pass.
SEMIFINAL GAME
ISLAND BRED 33,
RENEGADES 12
This game began a little late as the Renegades had just five players, and there was no break at the half.
Antonio Guieb threw four touchdown passes and had one pass picked off; R.J. Brown had a TD pass, one extra point and registered four racks, St. Pierre Anilus caught a TD pass and extra point; with one TD catch apiece were Alvin Howard and Andre Guieb, Armando Rojas caught an extra point and with two sacks was Devin Barber.
The Renegades’ Alfred “Buc” Rahming threw a pair of touchdown passes and was picked off one time, and with one TD catch apiece were Dante Harper and Sam Adorno.