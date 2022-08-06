The standings got a little tighter at the top of the Key West Adult Basketball League.
On Monday, Aug. 1, Island Bred handed FLYT Club its first loss of the campaign as the regular season ended. Playoffs are set for Monday, Aug. 8, at the Frederick Douglass Gymnasium.
FLYT Club still maintained the No. 1 seed with an 11-1 record and Island Bred finished off at 10-2 for the second spot.
In the opening playoffs matchup, Nothin’ Major (5-7) will face FLYT Club in the 6 p.m. game while Island Bred takes on Glory Boyz Elite in the 7:15 p.m. contest.
Storm Surge (4-8), KEYSTAR (3-9) and Tune Squad (1-11) finished the season out of the playoff picture.
The winners of the two semifinal games will tip off at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for the championship.
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 69,
GLORY BOYZ ELITE 63
It was a bit of an upset but it did not affect the seedings for playoffs.
Nothin’ Major’s Christian Stewart rolled to a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, Kelvin Taylor hit 10 from the charity stripe to total 16 points, with five rebounds, and Nathaniel Hayes netted nine points to go with eight rebounds and three assists. Also with nine points was Irekaz Womack who grabbed nine boards with a pair of assists, two steals and a blocked shot; DeQuan Garner canned six points and pulled down nine rebounds; Michael Vereen put in five points, Alex Womack netted three and hauled in five rebounds and dished off a pair of assists as Kai Morton hit a trey.
GBE’s Timothy Lewis netted a trio of three-pointers for 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds with four assists, four blocks and three steals. With 13 points was Robert Gray with two assists and three steals and a half dozen rebounds, Chris Stewart scored a dozen with nine boards, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot, and Kervens Nelson put in 10 points and picked eight rebounds. Dee Riggs netted six points and handed out a pair of assists, Dominique Flynn canned three from the line with four assists and Chris Weaver hit a field goal.
GLORY BOYZ ELITE 84,
KEYSTAR 58
GBE rebounded from its loss with a big win over KEYSTAR. Scott Jeudy led the Glory Boyz with 12 of his 28 points coming from downtown as he hauled in 11 boards for a double-double and dished out four assists. Also, with double-doubles were Chris Stewart at 19 points and 10 rebounds, Kervens Nelson with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Timothy Lewis with 13 points, 16 rebounds and he blocked four shots. Dee Riggs netted seven points and picked out six boards as Robert Gray nabbed nine rebounds and hit five points.
Phillip Spottswood led all scorers with 33 points, 12 from beyond the arc and seven from the charity stripe, and dished five assists and five steals. Jamal Stafford hit doubles with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a pair of blocked shots. Willie Walsh hit a field goal gave out five assists and had two steals.
ISLAND BRED 61,
FLYT CLUB 47
Island Bred built a 34-23 advantage with 8:00 left in the first half and went ahead by 16 early in the second. FLYT Club cut the deficit to 11 points at 57-46 but that was as close as they would come in their first and only loss of the campaign.
St. Pierre Anilus led Island Bred with 17 points and 10 boards for a double-double with three assists and two steals. Lamont Woods canned 15 points — 11 from the line — with seven rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Malik Hunter finished with a dozen points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, Demetrius Roach canned six points, grabbed seven rebounds and picked up a trio of steals, Dorian Cannon and Jalen Matthews each had four points as Andre Guieb grabbed six rebounds, blocked four shots and hit a trey.
Jamal Qualls led all scorers with 22 points to pace FLYT Club hitting seven from the line. Nick Center pulled down nine rebounds and netted eight points, Trey Boyanton III canned a half dozen points with four boards, Deshon Fantroy finished with four points and nabbed five rebounds. With two points each were Roberto Garcia, Dequain Youngblood and Julius Hepburn. Darshaun Carey grabbed five rebounds and hit a free throw, with three rebounds was Keith Durden and Eric Armstrong had a pair of assists and two steals.
FLYT CLUB 102,
KEYSTAR 52
FLYT Club came back from the loss with a 50-point victory to be the first team to break the century mark. Jamal Qualls netted 15 of his 36 points from downtown, grabbed a dozen rebounds and dished out eight assists. Nick Center netted 20 points, picked out nine rebounds with a half dozen assists and four steals and Trey Boyanton III had a double-double at 18 points, 14 rebounds with five assists and four steals.
Darshaun Carey grabbed a dozen rebounds and finished with eight points, two assists and a blocked shot, also with eight points — six from beyond the arc — was Gerald Hernandez and handed out five assists with four rebounds and three steals and with six points each was Dequain Youngblood with seven steals and six boards and Roberto Garcia who dished out four assists.
Playing without their leading scorer Phillip Spottswood, KEYSTAR’S Willie Walsh led the team with a dozen points all from downtown, five rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. Nick LaBadie netted 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Jamal Stafford handled 10 rebounds and netted 11 points as the duo both doubled-doubled. Cash Mingo picked up 10 rebounds and netted nine points, Alfred “Buc” Rahming put in eight and grabbed eight rebounds as Joche Norona picked up five boards with a field goal.
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 43,
STORM SURGE 42
Nothin’ Major’s Christian Stewart hit a game-high 15 points and doubled-doubled with 10 boards to go with two assists and a pair of blocked shots. Kelvin Taylor netted all nine points from downtown with seven rebounds and grabbed four steals, Irekaz Womack finished with eight points and six boards, DeQuan Garner hustled for eight rebounds and netted six points, with two points apiece were Kai Morton and Alex Womack as Michael Vereen nabbed four boards and hit a free throw.
Storm Surge’s Jonibek Mushinov led his team with a double-double – 13 points and 11 rebounds. Leandro Batista grabbed six rebounds and netted nine points, David Aviles scored a half dozen points, dished out three assists to go with seven rebounds and a pair of steals, Jeremy Suero hit a trey for five points and had four assists, three rebounds and two steals, Joseph Suero hit three points, Zane Jackson canned a pair of field goals and Amauri Butler-Bailey finished with two points and three boards.