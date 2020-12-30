Two seasons ago the Key West Island Dogs were merely an 8-and-Under recreational All-Star team just learning the finer points of the game. Since then the coaches decided to challenge the boys, practicing and traveling year-round, and though it did not happen right away, the dedication has paid dividends as the 2020 campaign concluded with USSA Baseball ranking the squad No. 1 in the state and No. 2 in the nation.
“From when we first started this, everyone was on board and through hard work and determination they were able to accomplish this,” said Island Dogs head coach Tyrone Cervantes. “It was a heck of an accomplishment and I’m really happy for these boys.”
Making the rankings and tournament titles, even more, satisfying this season is the fact the Key West squad, as Cervantes put it, “took a beating,” two seasons ago when they first decided to move up an age group, to 10U, six months earlier than expected by the USAA.
“At that point, we were playing open base and the boys didn’t know anything about that,” said Cervantes. “Through that beating, we learned and took the lump which only made us stronger. I told them then you only learn from this and they learned.”
That led the Island Dogs into the 2020 campaign, during which Cervantes expressed, “we on a mission and worked together to kick butt. We definitely stomped on them this year.”
That included finishing the year on a 10-game win streak in their final two tournament and 14-1 overall record, but were only able to play in four events due to the COVID-19 crisis — roughly half to a third of a yearly travel team’s schedule.
“We usually do one tournament a minimum a month, sometimes we’ll do two a month,” said Cervantes, whose teams did not get to open play in 2020 until September.
Despite the truncated schedule, the Island Dogs made the most of it, starting by sweeping their season-opening second annual Mizuno Cleats Classic, which was played on their home diamonds on Sept. 26 at Clayton Sterling Complex.
They followed that two weeks later by finishing the DUEL tournament the runner ups on Oct. 12 in Port Charlotte. During that tournament, the Island Dogs were once again playing up an age group and were exposed to AAA teams, from their AA level.
They lost just one game in the October tournament, which would be the squad’s only defeat the rest of the way, outscoring their opponents 112-24 for their final two titles of the season.
First up was the Sun Coast Fall State Championship, during which Key West went 5-0 defeating the, then ranked, No. 15, No. 14, No. 10, No. 5, and No. 4 teams in the state, by a combined 57-17, en route to claiming the crown on Nov. 16 in Venice.
That was followed with a third title, in four tries, as they once again went 5-0, by a combined 55-7, at the Premier NIT Jingle Slam on Dec. 14.
That tournament vaulted the Island Dogs to the No. 1 state ranking and No. 2 national ranking to conclude their 2020 campaign. For the season, the Island Dogs were led by team captains Tyrone Cervantes Jr., who hit .585 with a .712 on-base percentage, Leo Thibault, who batted .572 with on-base average of .661, and Niko Prokurat, who averaged .545 at the plate with a 636 on-base percentage. Also on the team was, Sammy Boa (.523 average and. 611 OBP), Garrett Harper (.550 average and .700 OBP), Brice Barth (.333 and .440), Kaden Sevedra (.289 and .413) Bryson Elbert (.400 and .500) Daryn Demeza (.445 and .733), and Nicholas Conte (.419 and .591).
“It was a really great feeling to know the only team better than us in the nation was from Virginia,” said Cervantes.
A week after receiving the top ranking, the Island Dogs were advanced to the AAA level for the 2021 campaign, but right off the back they are expected to be contenders once again as they are currently ranked No. 4 in the state in the preseason rankings.
“We haven’t played yet, but in the preseason ranking I think we were 30th in the nation in Triple-A,” said Cervantes. “The rankings move pretty quickly because there are so many tournaments they are always fluctuating, but to know where we ended this year is something they deserve because they have worked hard these past two years. It’s great to see it all pay off.”