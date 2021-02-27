It did not take long for the Island Dogs U10 travel squad to announce it arrival on the USSSA AAA level, as in its first tournament after being move up the Key West squad took down the previous top ranked team in the class which vaulted the newcomers to becoming the new No. 1 team not only in the state but also the nation.
“It’s really crazy and the kids are just really excited,” said island Dogs coach Tyrone Cervantes. “They have basically taken from what we did in AA and embraced it and carried it into this year. It’s really exciting.”
After finishing last year as the No. 1 team in the state and No. 2 in the nation at the AA level, the Island Dogs were moved up a class but still opened this year with a No. 12 ranking in the state and No. 34 in the country — right off the bat.
After an eight-week layoff, the Island Dogs returned to action last weekend, Feb. 20 and 21, at the Showdown NIT and found they needed to prove they belonged with the AAA talent as they had to face the state No. 1 ranked Florida Shock, twice in a row, in order to take home the hardware.
“I basically told them we were going to be facing a really high-caliber team and we needed to bring it,” said Cervantes.
The Shock would win the first game, 9-5, to hand the Dogs their second loss, but Key West would rally to reach the semifinal where they would get revenge on the Shock, in the game that mattered, with a 6-1 victory.
“We really hit them in the mouth in that second game,” Cervantes said about the semifinal win. “Everybody is hitting.”
In fact, during the championship game seven different Island Dogs picked up hits en rotute to defeating the No. 8 team in the nation, Orlando Outlaws, 13-4. Garrett Harper led the charge in the victory tossing four innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits and no walks, while striking out six, and also did the damage at the plate going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Jeremiah Guerrera and Bryson Elbert also had multi-hit performances with Gureera scoring twice out of the leadoff spot and Elbert doubling for two RBI as well as scoring twice. Leo Thibault added a double and two RBI, Nikodem Prokurat singled home a pair of runs, while with hits were Tyrone Cervantes Jr., Jayce Fernandez and Calvin Lee.
The tournament victory is the first of five scheduled for the Island Dog in the spring season, which will extend until June.
“Spring is kind of the short season and the big season is fall ball, which is when you qualify for all the elite World Series,” said Cervantes.
The coach went on to add that the ultimate goal for the Island Dogs is to be promoted to the majors level and reach the Dimarini Elite World Series.
“That’s the top of the top and once you qualify for that Dimarini you automatically become a major because it’s a tournament for only major teams,” said Certantes.
When Key West started, just three seasons ago, they were a low AA team that lost well more than it won.
“We took a beating, but learned from it,” said Certvanes. “I told them then if they didn’t want to feel this way they needed to stay the course and keep working and look where we are now. I’m really excited for these boys.”
After coming such a long way Cervantes expressed he was pleased to earn the top ranking but admits, “I didn’t expect it so soon.”
“To be No, 1 is always the goal,” said Cervantes, whose team will be back in action on March 20-21 in Sarasota. “When I found out I was elated, because we were expected to be No. 1.
“I keep telling the boys now that we really have a bullseye on our back and everybody, no matter who we play, are coming after us,” the coach concluded. “So we have to be ready, but they can’t wait until the next tournament.”