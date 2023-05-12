Four-peats are not unheard of, but are rare as the target grows every season on the reigning champion, still in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League it has not been enough to end the title run of the Breakfast Club Too Jabais as they are now back-to-back-to-back-to-back champions.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Breakfast Club Too
Jabais 17,
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 9
During the title tilt the eventual champs never trailed, scoring nine of the first 10 runs and then eight of the final 10 runs for the convincing victory.
Leading the way to the league trophy was Marty Gregurich, who roped four doubles in four at-bats, while Troy Curry contributed a two-base hit and two base hits to the winning case, Ronnie Presley parked a home run to go along with a pair of doubles, Chris Hilliard and Chevy Echevaraia tallied two hits apiece, Bobby Lopez triple, and with singles were John Hornyak, John Bandora and Stew Lilly.
Despite getting beaten by 12 runs in the finals, Jolly’s Liquor Store was outhit by just one with Ben Blattenbeger going for two doubles and triple, Chad Rodriguez and Harry Milliken each had three hits, with two were Colton Butler and JC Ramirez, Dylan Kibler doubled, while Dave Matea and Joal Rivero singled.
SEMIFINALS
Breakfast Club Too
Jabias 21,
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers 5
The only time Breakfast Club Too trailed during the entire postseason was after giving up a run in the top of the first to Harpoon Harry’s, but the reigning champs quickly responded for 16 runs in its first swings en route to the game that was called after five innings via mercy rule.
Ronnie Presley cracked a trio of home runs while 4-for-4 to lead his team to the championship game, Troy Curry had a grand slam as part of his three hits, Marty Gregurich was a home run shy of the cycle, Bobby Lopez and Nick Hogan slugged a two-base hit and two base hits, Chris Hilliard tripled and singled, John Taylor had an inside-the-park home run and single, Chevy Echevaraio had a double and triple, and John Hornyak had two hits, while Stew Lilly single and Tom Haas doubled.
For Harpoon Harry’s, Alexey Vergas homered and singled, Alex Torres singled twice, David Flynn and Jorge Pedcioso both doubled, and with singles were Willy Rodriguez, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Junior Guieb, Eddie Tornac and David Tromblayd.
Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays 28,
Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos 18
In the high-scoring affair, Tommy Tile FKWT kept this close, leading after two and trailing by only three to Jolly’s Liquor Store entering the final swings for both teams when the Morays put up a seven-spot and held the Roncos scoreless to move on for a shot at the league crown.
Perfect at the plate in six trips for Jolly’s was Harry Milliken with two triples, as was Colton Butler in five at-bats, including a trio of triples and an inside-the-park home run. Dylan Kibler tallied a double and inside-the-park home run as part of his four hits, while also with four hits were Chad Rodriguez and Dave Matea, one a double, Ben Blattenbeger tripled for one of his three hits, and JC Ramirez singled, doubled and homered, of the inside-the park variety.
Even though it final did no end in the favor of Tommy Tiles FKWT, it was still part o the hit parade with 24 as a team led by Raul Franco’s double and three singles, with three hits each were Tommy Lapp, Rich Baker, with a double, Jay Vanderhoot, with a double, Jorge Martinez and Darnell Henderson Mike Balbunea also doubled and singled, as Devin Butler connected on an inside-the-park home run.